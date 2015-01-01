पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोस्त ने ले ली जान:20 दिन से लापता युवक का शव प्लाट में मिला, दोस्त पर केस दर्ज

पानीपत36 मिनट पहले
रणबीर का फाइल फोटो।
  • सुसाइड नोट में दोस्त पर 30 हजार रुपये व किस्त न देने की बात लिखी

20 दिन से लापता सफीदों के सरनाखेड़ी गांव के रणबीर का शव शनिवार को चौटाला रोड पर गोशाला के सामने खाली प्लाट में मिला। उसके पास एक सुसाइड नोट मिला। जिसमें लिखा कि गांव के दीपक की वजह से वह जान दे रहा है। पुलिस ने शव को सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया है। रविवार को पोस्टमार्टम होगा। पिता हिशम सिंह की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने दीपक के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का केस दर्ज कराया है। मृतक के पिता हिशम सिंह ने बताया कि 31 वर्षीय बेटा रणबीर बहालगढ़ में सैलून चलाता था। 18 नवंबर को वह अपने साले नरेश की शादी में कैथल के रेहड़ा गांव गया था। वहां से 20 नवंबर को बहालगढ़ जाने के लिए निकाला था। उसका दोस्त सचिन उर्फ चीना भी साथ था। दोनों पानीपत में रुके। इसके बाद 21 नवंबर को बेटे का मोबाइल बंद हो गया। 22 नवंबर को सचिन घर आया और बोला कि वह रणबीर के साथ पानीपत में था। रणबीर पेशाब करने की बात कहकर चला गया और फिर लौटकर नहीं आया। सचिन रणबीर का बैग देकर चला गया। पिता ने कहा कि उसने सचिन को कई बार पानीपत में मौका दिखाने के लिए बोला, लेकिन वह बीमारी होने की बात कहकर नहीं आया। परिजन उसी दिन से रणबीर की तलाश में जुटे थे। शनिवार को चौटाला रोड पर गोशाला के सामने खाली प्लाट में उसका शव मिला। शव गल चुका था। मोबाइल व कागजात मिले। इसके आधार पर पुलिस ने परिजनों को सूचना दी।

सुसाइड नोट में दोस्त को बताया कारण
पिता और सेक्टर 29 थाना के ASI राजेश ने बताया कि रणबीर के पास से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला है। जिसमें लिखा कि उसने अपनी ID पर गांव के दीपक को बाइक दिलाई थी। दीपक किस्त नहीं भर रहा था, बीमा वाले उसके घर पर आ रहे थे। इसके अलावा उसने दीपक को 30 हजार रुपए भी दिए थे। जो दीपक लौटा नहीं रहा था। इसको लेकर वह परेशान चल रहा था। दीपक से परेशान होकर ही उसने जान दी है। पुलिस ने दीपक के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का केस दर्ज किया है।

