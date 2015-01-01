पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत का संशय बरकार:कार में मिले शव को वासु का नहीं मान रहे परिजन, DNA रिपोर्ट में होगा खुलासा

पानीपत24 मिनट पहले
जलती हुई कार से सिर्फ कंकाल होने के कारण अभी मौत का कारण पूरी तरह स्पष्ट नहीं है। वासु जैन के परिजन को अभी डेढ़ महीने इंतजार करना होगा।
  • पुलिस ने परिजन को अवशेष देकर कहा- आपका होगा तो सही, नहीं तो आपके हाथों पुण्य हो जाएगा

गन्नौर के गांव बड़ी के पास जलती कार में मिले शव का बुधवार को खानपुर PGI में पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। पोस्टमार्टम में जलने से मौत का कारण सामने आया है। हालांकि, केवल कंकाल होने के कारण अभी मौत का कारण पूरी तरह स्पष्ट नहीं है। गन्नौर पुलिस ने अवशेष को परिजन को सौंप दिए हैं।

अंसल निवासी वेस्ट कारोबारी वासु जैन की स्विफ्ट कार सोमवार को गन्नौर के गांव बड़ी के पास जलती मिली थी। कार में एक युवक का पूरी तरह जला शव मिला। पुलिस की सूचना पर वासु के ताऊ शिवकुमार और अन्य परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे थे। परिजन ने कार में मिले शव को वासु का मानने से इंकार कर दिया था। बुधवार को खानपुर पीजीआई में डॉक्टरों के पेनल ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया। इस मामले के जांच अधिकारी ASI जगदीश ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में कार में मिले युवक की मौत का कारण जलना आया है। हालांकि] मांस न होने के कारण अभी स्पष्ट कारण जानने के लिए DNA रिपोर्ट का इंतजार करना होगा। DNA रिपोर्ट में ही यह सामने आएगा कि शव वासु जैन का था या किसी अन्य का।

डेढ़ माह में आएगी DNA रिपोर्ट

अभी तक वासु जैन के परिजन यही कह रहे हैं कि कार में मिला शव वासु का नहीं है। इस बात की पुष्टि के लिए अब DNA टेस्ट किया जाएगा। इसके लिए डॉक्टरों ने शव की हड्डी ली है। जिसे DNA टेस्ट के लिए मधुबन लैब भेजा जाएगा। DNA रिपोर्ट करीब डेढ़ माह बाद आएगी।

आपका होगा तो सही, नहीं तो पुण्य कमा लेना

पुलिस ने अवशेषोंं को वासु के ताऊ व अन्य परिजनों को सौंप दिए हैं। परिजन पहले ही शव को वासु का मानने से इंकार कर चुके हैं। इस पर पुलिस ने कहा कि वासु का होगा तो उसका अंतिम संस्कार बेहतर तरीके से हो सकेगा और यदि किसी अन्य का होगा तो आपके हाथों से पुण्य का कार्य हो जाएगा।

हिसार में उल्टी हो चुकी है कहानी

ठीक एक माह पहले हिसार क्षेत्र के भाटला-महजत मार्ग पर डाटा गांव के क्राॅकरी कारोबारी राममेहर की गाड़ी जलती मिली थी। उसमें भी एक युवक का पूरी तरह जला शव मिला था। कारोबारी ने घटना से पूर्व अपने परिजनों को फोन करके लूट होने की सूचना दी थी, लेकिन जैसे-जैसे पुलिस केस के करीब पहुंचती गई तो कहानी साफ होती चली गई। राममेहर ने देनदारी और नई दुनिया बसाने के लिए अपने ही गांव के एक युवक को शराब पिलाने के बाद गाड़ी में जला दिया था। वासु जैन के मामले में पुलिस इस एंगल पर भी काम कर रही है।

