ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर आत्मदाह मामला:आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर मृतक के बेटे ने थाने के बाहर किया प्रदर्शन

पानीपत3 घंटे पहले
  • दो दबंगों से तंग आकर एक साल पहले ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर ने किया था आत्मदाह

विकास नगर में एक साल पहले ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर ने दो दबंगों से तंग आकर आत्मदाह कर लिया था। एक आरोपी को थाना सेक्टर- 29 पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। दूसरा आरोपी अभी तक गिरफ्तार नहीं किया है। आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर मृतक के बेटे ने थाने के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। बेटे प्रवीन ने बताया कि पिता इंद्र सिंह नांगल खेड़ी के रहने वाले पवन के पास ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर थे।

पवन का 45 गज का प्लॉट पिता ने खरीद लिया था। उसे वेतन से रुपए दे दिए थे लेकिन उसके कागज नहीं लिए। पिता ने उस प्लॉट पर घर बनवा लिया और वहीं रहने लगे। एक साल पहले पवन ने वह प्लॉट विजय नाम के व्यक्ति को बेच दिया। पवन अपने पार्टनर सुरेंद्र के साथ मिल उस प्लॉट को खाली करने का दबाव बनाने लगा। धमकी देता था।

इससे आहत होकर पिता ने 14 अक्टूबर को घर के बाहर तेल डालकर आग लगा ली थी। दो दिन रोहतक पीजीआई में भर्ती रहे। मजिस्ट्रेट बयान में पिता ने पवन और सुरेंद्र को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। दो दिन बाद पिता की मौत हो गई। थाना सेक्टर- 29 पुलिस ने मामले को दबा दिया। मार्च 2020 में वह आईजी भारती अरोड़ा से मिले।

आईजी के आदेश पर एसपी ने एसआईटी गठित कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी। 5 महीने पहले पुलिस ने पवन को जेल भेज दिया लेकिन सुरेंद्र की गिरफ्तारी नहीं की। राजनीतिक दबाव के कारण पुलिस निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। वह मंगलवार को थाने के बाहर भूख हड़ताल करने पहुंचे तो थाना प्रभारी ने उन्हें धमकाने की कोशिश की। वह इस मामले की शिकायत आईजी से करेंगे। ताकि उन्हें न्याय मिल सके।

रोहतक पानीपत नेशनल हाईवे पर सड़क पार करते समय राज मिस्त्री की मौत

रोहतक पानीपत नेशनल हाईवे पर काम करके घर लौटते समय सड़क पार कर रहे राजमिस्त्री की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। 40 वर्षीय मदन पुत्र मेहरसिंह वासी बुआना लाखू चिनाई का काम करता था। मंगलवार शाम घर लौटते समय इसराना बाजार में सड़क पार कर रहा था। तेज रफ्तार अज्ञात वाहन ने मदन को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। इस हादसे में मदन की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। राहगीरों ने इनकी सूचना इसराना पुलिस को दी। इसराना पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर शव कब्जे लेकर कार्यवाही शुरू कर दी है।

