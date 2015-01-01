पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेंगू का डंक:2019 के मुकाबले इस साल डेंगू के केसाें में 41 गुना बढ़ाेतरी, पिछले साल 4 केस थे, अबतक 164 आ चुके

पानीपत7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में एक और काेराेना ताे दूसरी ओर डेंगू केसाें में लगातार बढ़ाेतरी हाे रही है। जिले में दाे साल बाद एक बार फिर से डेंगू बुखार अपना कहर बरपा रहा है। 2019 के मुकाबले इस साल डेंगू के केस 41 गुणा ज्यादा मिले हैं। जबकि पिछले साल सिर्फ 4 केस डेंगू के मिले थे। लेकिन इस साल अब तक 164 की पुष्टि हाे चुकी है। यानी जिला वासी अब सावधान रहें, क्याेंकि डेंगू बुखार का कहर चरम पर है। दूसरी ओर शहर के वार्डाें में फॉगिंग करने में लगी टीम 5 गुणा तक कम कर दी है। दमकल विभाग ने 18 कर्मचारियों की टीम से 12 कर्मचारी कम कर दिए।

अधिकारियों का कहना है कि हमने पूरे शहर में फॉगिंग करवा दी है। अब डिमांड के अनुसार ही टीम जाती है। इस समय 4 कर्मचारी काम कर रहे हैं। बाकि सभी कर्मचारियों को गाड़ियों व अन्य कामों में लगा लिया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इस सीजन में 500 आशंकित मरीजों के ब्लड सैंपल भेजे हैं। इनमें 164 केस मिले हैं। डेंगू के केसाें ने 2018 में मिले केसाें का रिकाॅर्ड भी ताेड़ दिया है। जिले में 2 साल पहले यानी 2018 में 133 केस कंफर्म मिले थे। यानी इस साल मिले केस अब तक पिछले तीन सालाें में सबसे ज्यादा है। पिछले 5 साल में अबतक डेंगू के 782 केस आ चुके हैं। 2017 में सबसे ज्यादा 469 केस मिले थे।

निजी अस्पतालाें और सरकारी विभाग में

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार इस साल अभी तक डेंगू के 164 केस कंफर्म आ चुके हैं। जबकि सूत्रों के अनुसार शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में डेंगू के 600 से ज्यादा केस आ चुके हैं। निजी अस्पतालों व सरकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी में तालमेल की कमी के कारण हर साल इन आंकड़ाें में गड़बड़ी मिलती है। क्याेंकि निजी अस्पतालाें में जब डेंगू का केस कंफर्म आता है और इलाज भी शुरू हाे जाता है। उसके दाे या तीन दिन बाद सरकारी अधिकारियाें काे इसकी जानकारी मिलती है। तब तक व्यक्ति स्वस्थ हाे जाता है। विभाग फिर उस व्यक्ति के ब्लड सैंपल लेकर लैब भेजता है और वाे ज्यादातर निगेटिव ही आते हैं।

