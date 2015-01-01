पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्टाॅक खत्म:विभाग ने कई बार भेजी एंटीजन किट की डिमांड, अभी तक नहीं मिली, 12 दिनाें में सिर्फ 18 की जांच

पानीपत24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पानीपत में अब एक बार फिर से काेराेना केस बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। लेकिन सैंपलिंग करने की गति अब कम हाे चुकी है। क्याेंकि अब सिर्फ आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट हाे रहे हैं, एंटीजन नहीं। एंटीजन किट का स्टाॅक विभाग के पास नहीं है। 9 दिनाें में जिले में आरटीपीसीआर से 5405 सैंपल हुए है, जबकि एंटीजन से सिर्फ 16। जिले में अगस्त में राेजाना 1100 और सितंबर में 1366 की औसत से सैंपल लिए जा रहे थे। अब सिर्फ 601 की औसत से सैंपल हाे रहे है। 12 दिनाें में सिर्फ 18 सैंपल एंटीजन से हुए।

ऐसा इसलिए क्याेंकि एंटीजन किट अब नहीं बची है। जिले में 22 अक्टूबर तक एंटीजन किट का स्टाॅक खत्म हाे गया था। इसके बाद गुड़गांव से 1 हजार किट मिली थीं। इनमें से 400 किट अलग-अलग स्वास्थ्य केंद्राें में बांटी गई हैं। जबकि 9 नवंबर तक जिले में 550 किट इमरजेंसी के लिए रखी है। यानी डेडबाॅडी या गंभीर मरीजाें के सैंपल लेने के लिए किट हैं।

जानिए: कैसे आंकड़े को कम दिखाने का प्रयास कर रही सरकार

फ्री टेस्ट के लिए चार्ज लेने शुरू किए : पहले 6 महीने जिले सहित पूरे प्रदेश में फ्री में सैंपलिंग हुई। लेकिन 20 सितंबर काे ही सरकार ने सैंपलिंग के चार्ज निर्धारित कर दिए। जाेकि आरटीपीसीआर के 1600 से घटकर अब 900 रुपए तक रह गए हैं। हालांकि ये बीमार व्यक्ति के लिए नहीं हैं। सिर्फ नाॅन मेडिकल वालाें के लिए हैं। लेकिन लाेगाें में भ्रम है कि पैसे में सैंपलिंग हाे रही है। जिससे सैंपलिंग का आंकड़ा घटा। सरकार और विभाग अभी तक इसके लिए लाेगाें काे जागरूक नहीं कर पाए।

माेबाइल टीमें हुई बंद : जब से सभी स्वास्थ्य केंद्राें पर जांच शुरू हुई है। जब से माेबाइल हेल्थ टीमाें ने सैंपल लेना बंद कर दिया है। इससे भी सैंपलिंग का आंकड़ा घटा है। हांलाकि सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे फ्री स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर लगाने के लिए टीमें जरूर जा रही हैं। लेकिन अब लाेग सैंपल नहीं कर रहा है। तरह-तरह के बहाने बना रहे हैं। काेई कह रहा है परिवार में शादी है, काेई कह रहा वाे बीमार नहीं है ताे क्याें सैंपल कराएं।

अब एंटीजन टेस्ट किट भी खत्म
पिछले 20 दिनाें का रिकाॅर्ड देखें ताे जिले में 983 टेस्ट एंटीजन से किए गए हैं। इसमें 30 से ज्यादा पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। लेकिन अगर पिछले 12 दिन का रिकाॅर्ड देखें ताे सिर्फ 18 लाेगाें का एंटीजन से टेस्ट हुआ है। इनमें 7 सैंपल ताे डेडबाॅडी केे लिए गए हैं। अन्य 11 सैंपल इमरजेंसी में लिए हैं। 9 नवंबर तक जिले में 550 किट विभाग के पास इमरजेंसी के लिए हैं। जबकि आरटीपीसीआर के लिए विभाग के पास 1750 वीटीएम है।

क्या फायदा है एंटीजन किट का ?

एंटीजन रेपिड किट का ये फायदा है कि इससे जल्दी यानी 15 से 20 मिनट में रिपाेर्ट आ जाती है। विभाग और लाेगाें दाेनाें का समय बचता है। 15 से 20 मिनट में सैंपल का निगेटिव और पाॅजिटव पता लग जाता है। जिले में अगस्त से अब तक 36309 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है। जबकि आरटीपीसीआर से 8 महीने में 67747 सैंपल हुए हैं।

डिमांड भेजी गई हैं

सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि एंटीजन किट की डिमांड भेज चुके हैं। सरकार ने भी आगे ऑर्डर किए हुए हैं। ऑर्डर मिलने के बाद ही सभी जिलाें काे उनके अनुपात के हिसाब से किट मिलेंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें