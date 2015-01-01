पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीमारी से हारा रिटायर्ड फौजी:बीमारी से परेशान SPO ने अस्पताल में फांसी लगा जान दी

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कई सालों से कमर दर्द से जूझ रहा था रिटायर्ड फौजी।
  • कई सालों से कमर दर्द से जूझ रहा था रिटायर्ड फौजी

रिटायर्ड फौजी और वर्तमान में सदर थाने में तैनात SPO ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। कमर दर्द के चलते SPO को 15 दिसंबर को पार्क अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। गुरुवार को SPO का शव बाथरूम में फंदे से लटका मिला। सेक्टर-29 थाना पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा।

लाखू बुआना गांव के जगबीर मलिक सदर थाने में SPO के पद पर तैनात थे। करीब 8 वर्ष पहले वह सेना में लांस नायक के पद से रिटायर हुए थे। डिस्क स्लिप होने के कारण कई वर्षों से वह कमर दर्द से जूझ रहे थे। बीते कई दिनों लगातार दर्द रहने के कारण परिजनों ने उन्हें 15 दिसंबर को पार्क अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

गुरुवार सुबह को अस्पताल का स्वीपर रूम साफ करने पहुंचा तो बाथरूम में SPO का शव फंदे लटका मिला। तब तक SPO की मौत हो चुकी थी। अस्पताल प्रशासन ने पुलिस और परिजनों को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को नीचे उतारा और सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा।

बेल्ट और परना का बनाया फंदा
SPO ड्रेस के साथ रोजाना कमर पर बांधने वाली बेल्ट को ही मौत का हथियार बना दिया। बेल्ट और परना को जोड़कर फंदा बनाया। इसे बाथरूम की छत से गुजर रहे पाइप से बांधा। बेल्ट और परना का फंदा बनाकर उसपर झूल गया। SPO का बड़ा बेटा फौज में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें