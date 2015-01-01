पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से बचाव:हेल्प डेस्क के माध्यम से 300 आयुर्वेदिक इम्युनिटी बूस्टर किट और कपड़े के मास्क वितरित किए

पानीपत11 मिनट पहले
पानीपत. मास्क वितरित करते सीजेएम व अन्य।

कोरोना की दवाई अभी तक बाजार में नहीं आई है। कोरोना जैसी महामारी के प्रकोप से बचने का एकमात्र उपाय रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता-इम्युनिटी को बढ़ाना ही है। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से न केवल लोगों को अनेक कार्यक्रम आयोजित करके जागरूक किया जा रहा है, बल्कि इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर दवाइयों का वितरण भी किया जा रहा है।

सीजेएम एवं जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव अमित शर्मा ने बताया कि जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण पानीपत की हेल्प डेस्क के माध्यम से आयुर्वेदिक इम्युनिटी बूस्टर दवाओं का वितरण किया गया है। यदि व्यक्ति पौष्टिक भोजन ग्रहण करें, योग व व्यायाम करें और आयुर्वेदिक व होम्योपैथिक दवाओं का प्रयोग करके रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता-इम्युनिटी को बढ़ाने का काम करें तो वह निश्चित रूप से कोरोना काल में भी स्वस्थ रह सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि हेल्प डेस्क के माध्यम से 300 आयुर्वेदिक इम्युनिटी बूस्टर किट एवं 300 कपड़े के मास्क वितरित किए गए हैं।

शिक्षकाें काे याेग शिविर में गीता सार का अध्ययन कराया

हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद और हरियाणा योग परिषद के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में सभी डीपीआई, पीटीआई व अध्यापकों का दूसरा योग प्रशिक्षण शिविर गुरुवार से शुरू हुअा। प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करके अपने स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों को सिखाएंगे। जो अध्यापक योग प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं इनका बौद्धिक और प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा ली जाएगी। जो अध्यापक इसमें उत्तीर्ण होंगे और गांव में 5 दिन का शिविर लगाने के बाद उनको योग शिक्षक का सर्टिफिकेट दिया जाएगा। प्रशिक्षण मुख्य योग शिक्षक अशोक अरोड़ा, सतीश, सोनिया और सरोज दे रहे हैं।

गुरुवार के सत्र में योगिक जोगिंग, सूर्य नमस्कार, विभिन्न प्रकार के आसन व प्राणायाम कराए गए। अष्टांग योग और गीता सार का अध्ययन आयुष विभाग के योग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. नीलिमा ने कराया। इस माैके पर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी रमेश कुमार, बीईओ विक्रम, राजेंद्र सिंह, कौशल्या आर्य, महेंद्र सिंह, शीशपाल, रघुवीर सैनी, आरडी गुप्ता, अशोक अरोड़ा, सतीश कुमार, सुमन, सोनिया, विनोद बांगड़ माैजूद रहे।

