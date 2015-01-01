पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:बाइक के सामने अड़े शराबी युवक, विरोध करने पर ईंटों से हमला कर किया अधमरा

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • पुलिस ने आरोपी युवकों के खिलाफ केस किया दर्ज, नहीं हुई गिरफ्तारी

शहर के रामस्वरूप चौक पर 4 युवकों ने एक छात्र पर ईंटों से हमला कर दिया। आरोपी युवक बेहोश होने के बाद भी युवक पर ईंटों से वार करते रहे। आसपास के लोगों ने मुश्किल से छात्र को बचाया। मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी युवकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। अभी तक आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। काबड़ी रोड के अर्जुन नगर निवासी अमन ने बताया कि उसका हरिनगर निवासी दोस्त नीरज मंगलवार रात को उसके घर आया था।

नीरज ने इसी सत्र में शहर के एक डिग्री कॉलेज में प्रवेश लिया है। रात करीब 10 बजे वह अपनी बाइक से दोस्त को छोड़ने हरिनगर जा रहा था। जब वह रामस्वरूप चौक पहुंचे तो शराब के नशे में धुत चार युवक उनकी बाइक के सामने खड़े हो गए। उन्होंने साइड से निकालने का प्रयास किया तो आरोपी युवक गाली-गलौज करने लगे। विरोध करने पर आरोपी युवकों ने मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

दो युवक ईंटों से हमला करने लगे। वह बाइक और खुद को संभाल पाता, इतनी देर में आरोपियों ने नीरज को पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। आसपास के लोगों ने उसे छुड़ाया। गंभीर रूप से घायल नीरज को सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां से उसे रोहतक पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया गया। अब नीरज के परिजन ने उसे शहर के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।

सीसीटीवी कैमरों में साफ नहीं दिखे चेहरे

मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने वारदात स्थल के आसपास की दुकानों पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज देखी। फुटेज में आरोपी युवक मारपीट करते तो दिखाई दे रहे हैं, लेकिन कैमरों की क्वालिटी बेहतर न होने के कारण आरोपियों के चेहरे साफ नहीं दिख रहे। हालांकि पुलिस आरोपियों की धरपकड़ में लगी है।

