सेक्टर-11 में वारदात:बुजुर्ग दंपती ने अलमारी का लॉक ठीक करने के लिए बुलाए युवक चुरा ले गए 4 तोले सोना, 50 हजार रुपए

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
सेक्टर- 11 में श्रीराम पार्क के पास घर में इस अलमारी से निकाले गहने और रुपए।
  • दंपती को पेंचकस, तो कभी गर्म तेल लाने के बहाने बार-बार भेजा कमरे से बाहर

सेक्टर- 11 स्थित श्रीराम पार्क के पास रहने वाले बुजुर्ग दंपती को गली में घूम रहे चाबी बनाने वाले को घर में बुलाने पर बड़ा नुकसान हो गया। आरोपी युवकों ने अलमारी का लॉक खाेलने के नाम पर दंपती को कभी गर्म तेल तो कभी रुई तो कभी पेंचकस मंगाने में व्यस्त रखा। इस बीच लॉकर खोलकर 50 हजार रुपए और 4 तोले के सोने के गहने लेकर भाग गए। दंपती ने शोर मचाया तो एक बाइक सवार ने पीछा किया।

आरोपी चाबियों से भरा बैग फेंककर फरार हो गए। आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गए। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। 65 साल के पीड़ित विजय कुमार जैन ने बताया कि उनके चार बेटे हैं। जोकि बाहर रहते हैैं। वह यहां अपनी पत्नी रुक्मणी के साथ रहते हैं। कुछ दिन पहले अलमारी का हैंडल और लॉक खराब हो गया था। सोमवार शाम करीब पौने चार बजे घर के पास दो युवक चाबी ठीक करने की आवाज लगा रहे थे। उन्होंने उन्हें अलमारी का लाॅक ठीक करने के लिए घर में बुला लिया। पहले उन्होंने गर्म तेल मंगवाया। उसके बाद रुई मांगी। फिर पेंचकस मांगा।

आरोपी युवक बिना मेहनताना लिए ही जाने लगे तो हुआ शक

कुछ देर बाद ही दोनों आरोपी युवक यह कहकर घर के बाहर आ गए कि लॉक ठीक कर दिया है। उन्होंने मेहनताना भी नहीं मांगा। दोनों अलग-अलग दिशा में पैदल ही भागने लगे। उन्हें शक हो गया। शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया। जिसे सुन एक बाइक सवार ने एक आरोपी को पीछा किया। वह बैग फेंककर भाग गया। उस बैग में चाबियां थीं।

भागने के बाद लॉक खुलवाया तो गायब थे गहने और पैसे

पीड़ित ने बताया कि आरोपियों के भागने के बाद दामाद को कॉल कर बुलाया। वह दूसरे चाबी वाले को बुलाकर लाए। उसने अलमारी का लॉक खोला तो लॉकर में रखे 50 हजार रुपए, दो तोले का हार, एक तोले की चेन, टॉप्स और दो अंगूठी गायब थीं।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर शुरू कर दी गई है तलाश

एक आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया है। फुटेज के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। -एसआई जयबीर, प्रभारी- सेक्टर- 11/12 पुलिस चौकी

सीनियर सिटीजन कॉल कर ले सकते हैं मदद

सहयोग परिवार संस्था सीनियर सिटीजन के लिए काम करती है। कोई भी सीनियर सिटीजन संस्था को कॉल करता है तो संस्था के सदस्य मदद करने के लिए पहुंचते हैं। इस नंबर 89503 00021 पर कॉल कर सकते हैं।

