पानीपत बिजली निगम का कारनामा:115 यूनिट का भेजा 1.96 लाख का बिजली बिल, ठीक कराने को उपभोक्ता काट रहा चक्कर

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिजली निगम के खुले दरबार में उपभोक्ताओं की समस्या सुनते चेयरमैन RK शर्मा।
बिजली निगम के खुले दरबार में उपभोक्ताओं की समस्या सुनते चेयरमैन RK शर्मा।
  • CGRF के खुले दरबार में चेयरमैन ने सुनी समस्याएं, सबसे अधिक गलत बिल की आई

पानीपत बिजली निगम आंखें बंद करके बिजली बिल जारी कर रहा है। सिटी सब डिवीजन ने एक उपभोक्ता को 115 यूनिट बिजली कंज्यूम करने पर 1.96 लाख रुपए का बिजली बिल भेज दिया। अब इस बिल को ठीक कराने के लिए उपभोक्ता बिजली दफ्तर के चक्कर काट रहा है। गुरुवार को बिजली के खुले दरबार में सबसे अधिक गलत बिजली बिलों की शिकायत आई।

उपभोक्ता शिकायत निवारण मंच की ओर से सेक्टर-6 स्थित बिजली दफ्तर में खुला दरबार लगाया गया। चेयरमैन RK शर्मा ने उपभोक्ताओं की शिकायत सुनी। कुल 31 शिकायत प्राप्त हुई। जिनमें से 26 शिकायतों का मौके पर ही निस्तारण कर दिया गया। जबकि 5 शिकायतों के निस्तारण के लिए संबंधित SDO को एक सप्ताह का समय दिया गया है। समस्या के निस्तारण के बाद चेयरमैन ने उसकी रिपोर्ट मांगी है।

उपभोक्ता मदन मोहन।
उपभोक्ता मदन मोहन।

115 यूनिट का भेजा 196697 का बिल
अमर भवन चौक निवासी मदन मोहन ने बताया कि उनका घरेलू बिजली कनेक्शन है। कहा कि एक साल से कोई रीडिंग लेने नहीं आया। खुद ही बिजलीघर पहुंचकर लाइन में लगने के बाद बिल लेना पड़ता है। उन्होंने 19 दिसंबर को 1890 रुपये का बिजली बिल जमा कराया था। इसके बाद 26 दिसंबर को उन्हें 115 यूनिट का 196697 रुपये का बिजली बिल भेज दिया गया। वह तभी से सिटी सब डिविजन और बिजली के बड़े अधिकारियों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं, लेकिन बिल ठीक नहीं हुआ।

सालभर से बिल नहीं भेजा, जमा नहीं किया तो काट दिया कनेक्शन

उपभोक्ता विकास।
उपभोक्ता विकास।

अर्जुन नगर के विकास ने बताया कि उनके पिता कृष्णपाल के नाम से दो किलोवाट का घरेलू कनेक्शन है। बीते एक साल से निगम ने कोई बिल जारी नहीं किया। कई बार गोहाना रोड स्थित बिजली दफ्तर में बिल लेने आए, लेकिन बिल नहीं मिला। जिस कारण बिल जमा नहीं हुए। अब 31 जनवरी को बिजली कर्मचारियों ने कनेक्शन काटकर मीटर उखाड़ लिया और 40 हजार रुपए का बिल थमा दिया। वह फेरी लगाकर मोबाइल एक्सेसरीज बेचता है। एक साथ इतना बिल जमा करने में असमर्थ है। जबकि, गलती विभाग की ही है। अब वह घर में रोशनी के लिए दुकान पर इनवर्टर चार्ज करके लाने को मजबूर है।

