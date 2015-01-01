पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Panipat
  Entrepreneurs Will Increase The Rate Of Polar Blanket, Will Also Put Pressure On The Company To Take Old Orders Of Yarn

मीटिंग:पोलर कंबल केे रेट बढ़ाएंगे उद्यमी, धागे के पुराने ऑर्डर लेने कंपनी पर दबाव भी बनाएंगे

पानीपत21 मिनट पहले
  • दिल्ली का बॉर्डर बंद होने से बाहर नहीं जा रहा माल, डिमांड कम हुई तो सस्ता हुआ पोलर

दिल्ली का बाॅर्डर बंद होने से पानीपत का हैंडलूम प्रॉडक्ट बाहर नहीं जा रहा। इससे डिमांड कम हुई तो पोलर सहित अन्य उत्पाद सस्ता हो गया। ऊपर से दमन व द्वीप के सिलवासा, गुजरात व मुंबई स्थित कंपनियां पुराने ऑर्डर वाले धागे नहीं दे रही है। नया ऑर्डर, नए रेट पर महंगी बेच रही हैं। इस दोहरी मार से उद्यमी परेशान हैं।

इसको लेकर मंगलवार को पोलर एसोसिएशन ने अनाज मंडी गेट के पास जीटी रोड स्थित एक होटल में मीटिंग की। तय हुआ कि पोलर कंबल की रेट बढ़ाएंगे, लेकिन किसी भी सूरत में कम नहीं करेंगे। साथ ही बाहर की कंपनियों पर सामूहिक दबाव बनाएंगे, ताकि पुराने ऑर्डर के धागे मिल सकें। पोलर एसोसिएशन के सचिव रामप्रताप ने कहा कि देश के कोने-कोने में पोलर कंबल जाते हैं। लेकिन दिल्ली बॉर्डर बंद होने से पूरा कारोबार प्रभावित है। सचिव ने कहा कि हमने पोलर उद्यमियों के सामने आ रही चुनौतियों का सामना करने के लिए यह मीटिंग बुलाई थी।

डिमांड कम करने से रेट कम की तो 30 प्रतिशत तक लुढ़क गई कीमत

सचिव ने कहा कि डिमांड कम होने से उद्यमियों ने 4-5 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम की रेट कम कर दी तो 30 फीसदी तक पोलर की कीमत लुढ़ककर 160-165 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम तक पहुंच गई है। वहीं उद्यमी भीम राणा ने बताया कि पहले 200 रुपए के करीब पोलर बिक रहा था। अचानक से रेट डाउन चला गया है। ऊपर से कंपनी पुराने ऑर्डर वाले धागे की जगह नए ऑर्डर पर महंगा धागा बेच रही है। जिससे उद्यमी परेशान हैं।

बैठक में ये उद्यमी सब रहे मौजूद

बैठक में पोलर प्लांट चलाने वाले उद्यमियों में नवीन बंसल, जगदीश जैन, विजय कंसल, मोहुक गर्ग, अजय जैन, बलराज सिंह, कर्ण सिंह कुंडू, संजय जैन, राजेश गुप्ता सहित अन्य उद्यमी शामिल हुए।

