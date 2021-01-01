पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानीपत नहर में डूबे जर्मनी जाने के सपने:64 घंटे बाद भी नहीं लगा नहर में डूबे दोस्तों का सुराग, 20 KM तक की जा चुकी तलाश

दिल्ली पैरलल नहर में लापता नीरज। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • दिल्ली से लौटते वक्त 27 जनवरी की शाम 7 बजे समालखा में नहर में गिरी थी दोस्तों की कार
  • सर्दी अधिक होने के कारण गौताखोर नहीं दिखा रहे रुचि, बोट से ही चलाया जा रहा अभियान

समालखा के गांव नारायणा और बुडशाम के बीच दिल्ली पैरलल नहर में लापता दोनों दोस्तों का 64 घंटे बाद भी कोई सुराग नहीं लग पाया है। गोताखोरों ने करीब 20 किलोमीटर तक सर्च अभियान चलाया, लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। उधर, छात्रों के परिजनों का आरोप है कि गाेताखोर पानी में घुसकर उनके बेटों को नहीं ढूंढ रहे हैं, केवल बोट पर बैठकर खानापूर्ति की जा रही है।

विकास नगर निवासी जतिन और TDI निवासी नीरज दिल्ली स्थित जर्मन एंबेसी में इंटरव्यू देने के बाद 27 जनवरी की शाम काे घर वापस लौट रहे थे। समालखा के गांव नारायणा और बुडशाम के बीच पहुंचने पर छात्रों की कार का पिछला टायर फट गया। इसके बाद अनियंत्रित कार दिल्ली पैरलल नहर में गिर गई।

दोनों दोस्त शीशा तोड़कर बाहर निकले और कार पर चढ़ गए। धीरे-धीरे कार भी करीब 15 फिट गहरे पानी में समा गई। कार के साथ दोनों दोस्त भी नहर में लापता हो गए। पुलिस ने 27 जनवरी की रात को क्रेन से कार को तो निकाल लिया, लेकिन शनिवार सुबह 10:30 बजे तक भी दोनों दोस्तों का कोई पता नहीं लग पाया।

जतिन के पिता सुरेंद्र और नीरज के पिता मुल्तान का आरोप है कि पुलिस अच्छे गोताखोरों का प्रबंध नहीं कर पा रही है। गोताखोर केवल बोट पर बैठक इधर से उधर चक्कर काट रहे हैं। वह तीन दिन से सुबह से शाम तक अपने बच्चों के मिलने की आस में नहर पर आते हैं और शाम को निराश लौट जाते हैं।

