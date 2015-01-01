पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड-19:चाैथे दिन भी काेराेना से 1 की माैत, 11 दिन में एक्टिव केस 121 बढ़े, रिकवरी कम होकर 94.66% पर आई

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • 5 किशाेराें सहित 32 नए केस मिले, 27 की हुई रिकवरी, न्यू रमेश नगर की महिला की माैत

जिले में लगातार चाैथे दिन काेराेना से माैत हुई। शुक्रवार काे तहसील नगर के न्यू रमेश नगर की 62 वर्षीय महिला की माैत हुई। जनसेवा दल और प्रशासन के सदस्याें ने महिला का अंतिम संस्कार किया। जिले में शुक्रवार काे 5 किशाेराें सहित 32 नए केस मिले हैं। जबकि सिर्फ 27 केसाें की रिकवरी हुई है। पिछले तीन दिनाें में 40 से ज्यादा की औसत से 125 केस आ चुके हैं। तीन दिन में सिर्फ 54 केसाें की रिकवरी हुई है।

तीन दिनाें में तीन माैत, जबकि इस महीने में अब तक 5 की माैत हाे चुकी है। जिले के पिछले 11 दिनाें में एक्टिव केसाें में 121 केसाें की बढ़ाेतरी हाे गई है। 27 अक्टूबर काे जिले में 152 केस एक्टिव थे, जबकि शुक्रवार काे 273 केस एक्टिव हाे गए हैं। 11 दिनाें से रिकवरी भी घट रही है। क्याेंकि नए केस बढ़ रहे हैं। 11 दिन पहले जिले में कुल केसाें में से 95.52% केसाें की रिकवरी हाे गई थी।

जबकि शुक्रवार तक रिकवरी प्रतिशत गिरकर अब 94.66% पर आ गया है। नवंबर के 6 दिनाें में ही 5 माैत हाेने के कारण माैत का ग्राफ 1.32% हाे गया है। जाेकि जून के बाद यानी 5 महीनाें में सबसे ज्यादा हाे गया है। शनिवार तक जिले में कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8191 तक हाे गया है। 7754 की इनमें से रिकवरी हुई है। 108 लाेगाें की अब तक काेराेना से जान चुकी है। 56 केस अब तक अनट्रेस हैं।

सितंबर और अक्टूबर में रिकवरी ज्यादा

जिले के 8 महीने काेराेना के बीत चुके हैं। सितंबर और अक्टूबर महीने में नए केसाें के मुकाबले रिकवरी ज्यादा हुई। लेकिन मार्च से अगस्त महीने तक नए केस ज्यादा मिले और रिकवरी कम हुई। सितंबर में सबसे ज्यादा रिकाॅर्ड 3475 केस मिले। इस महीने में रिकाॅर्ड केस मिलने से कही ज्यादा रिकाॅर्ड 4 हजार 18 केसाें की रिकवरी हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें