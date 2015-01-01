पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जालसाजी:काउंटर लगा बिजली बिल भरने के नाम पर फर्जीवाड़ा करते पूर्व फौजी पकड़ा

पानीपत10 घंटे पहले
गांव में पहुंच पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। चांदनी बाग थाने में केस दर्ज किया।
  • 3 दिन से गांव में लगा रहा था काउंटर, बिजली निगम के अफसर पहुंचे तो हुआ खुलासा, आरोपी को आज कोर्ट में पेश करेगी पुलिस

उग्राखेड़ी गांव की चौपाल में काउंटर लगाकर बिजली बिल भरने के नाम पर लोगों के साथ फर्जीवाड़ा कर रहे रिटायर फौजी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। वह 3 दिन से गांव में काउंटर लगाकर लोगों के बिल भर रहा था। मंगलवार को बिल भरने वाली कंपनी के अधिकारी और बिजली निगम के अफसर गांव में पहुंचे तो फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा हुआ। छाजपुर एसडीओ अशोक शर्मा ने आरोपी 55 वर्षीय जगदीश प्रकाश निवासी देसराज कॉलोनी के खिलाफ चांदनी बाग थाने में जालसाजी का केस दर्ज कराया है।

पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है। उग्राखेड़ी के पूर्व सरपंच बिंटू मलिक ने बताया कि 3 दिन से एक व्यक्ति गांव की चौपाल में काउंटर लगाकर लोगों के बिल जमा कर रहा था। वह खुद को बिजली निगम का कर्मचारी बताता था। 3 दिन में उसने करीब 25 से 30 लोगों के बिजली बिल जमा भी कर दिए। जेई मनोज मिगलानी ने बताया कि बिजली बिल भरने के लिए ई-पे कंपनी को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

कंपनी के अधिकारी मंगलवार को उग्राखेड़ी गांव में पहुंचे तो आरोपी बिल जमा कर रहा था। तब अधिकारियों ने एसडीओ को फोन कर सूचना दी। तब एरिया के जेई सुनील को मौके पर भेजा गया। बाद में एसडीओ और जेई मिगलानी भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। चांदनी बाग थाना एसएचओ को फोन कर सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस आरोपी को अपने साथ ले गई।

फर्जी तरीके से काट रहा था रसीद

जेई मिगलानी ने बताया कि ई-पे कंपनी बिल जमा करने के बाद कंप्यूटराइज बिल उपभोक्ताओं को देती है, जबकि आरोपी बिजली निगम की तरह ही बिल के नीचे वाली रसीद ही भरकर लोगों को कह रहा था कि बिल जमा हो गया। आरोपी के पास बिल जमा करने के लिए कोई परमिशन भी नहीं थी। इसलिए उसके खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया गया है।

एप के जरिए भरे गए बिल

चांदनी बाग थाना के एएसआई सुभाष कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपी जगदीश प्रकाश फौज से रिटायर है। वह अमेजन एप के जरिए लोगों के बिल भर रहा था, जबकि कुछ लोगों के बिना बिल भरे ही रुपए रख रहा था। अब पता लगा रहे हैं कि बिल भरने के बाद अमेजन एप से उसे कुछ कमीशन मिलता था या नहीं। आरोपी रुपए कमाने के लिए यह फर्जीवाड़ा कर रहा है। केस दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी को बुधवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

