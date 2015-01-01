पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कई दलाें ने मीटिंग की:हरीश शर्मा और उनकी बेटी के साथ पुलिस प्रताड़ना के विरोध में जताया रोष

पानीपत9 मिनट पहले
पानीपत। आदर्श काॅलाेनी स्थित परशुराम मंदिर में हरीश शर्मा को दी गई पुलिस प्रताड़ना के विरोध में मीटिंग करते कई दलाें के पदाधिकारी।

हरीश शर्मा मामले में पुलिस के खिलाफ आदर्श काॅलाेनी स्थित परशुराम मंदिर में शनिवार काे भगवान परशुराम सेवा दल, नवयुवक ब्राह्मण सभा एवं पंजाबी ब्राह्मण सभा के सदस्यों ने मीटिंग की। वक्ताओं ने पुलिस के खिलाफ रोष प्रकट किया। युधिष्ठिर लाल शर्मा ने कहा कि हरीश ने किसी गरीब की पटाखों की दुकान को पुलिस से बचाने के लिए उसे अपना बताया लेकिन पुलिस ने उनपर व उनकी बेटी पर कई तरह की धाराएं लगा दी।

पं. निरंजन पराशर ने कहा कि इस मामले को इतना बड़ा दिखाया, जबकि पटाखे आज भी पानीपत में खरीदे जा सकते हैं। अशोक शर्मा व पार्षद शिव शर्मा ने कहा कि हरीश एवं उनकी बेटी के साथ जो पुलिस द्वारा अभद्रता एवं अन्याय किया गया है। डाॅ. महेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि जीटी रोड फ्लाईओवर बनते वक्त उन्हीं के प्रयासों से तहसील कैंप को रास्ता मिला था।

वेद प्रकाश पांडे व श्रीनाथ महाराज ने कहा कि पार्षद अंजलि के खिलाफ सारी धाराएं हटाई जाएं। इस अवसर पर वेद प्रकाश शर्मा, अनिल शर्मा, सतप्रकाश, ईश्वर शर्मा, जेपी गौड़, पिंकल शर्मा, गौरव शर्मा, सुभाष शर्मा, यशपाल शर्मा, विजेंद्र अत्री, अश्विनी शर्मा, मदन लाल शर्मा, पंकज शर्मा, पवन शर्मा माैजूद रहे।

‘ब्राह्मण समाज ने दो होनहार नेताओं को खोया’

ब्राह्मण समाज की शनिवार परशुराम धर्मशाला में हुई बैठक में पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा व पूर्व डिपो होल्डर अध्यक्ष राजेश शर्मा प्रकरण में दुख व्यक्त किया गया। साथ ही राजेश शर्मा को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। अध्यक्षता सुरेंद्र शर्मा सनौली (पूर्व जिला प्रधान ब्राह्मण समाज) ने कहा कि जल्द ही एक टीम गठित की जाएगी, जो न्याय दिलवाने का काम करेंगे। युवा नेता भाई रामरतन शर्मा ने कहा कि ब्राह्मण समाज पर हुए अत्याचार को सहन नहीं किया जाएगा।

प्रवक्ता राजेश कौशिक एडवोकेट ने कहा कि पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ तुरंत मुकदमा दर्ज होना चाहिए, जिन्होंने प्रताड़ित किया और उन्हें गिरफ्तार करना चाहिए। एडवोकेट ऋतु मोहन शर्मा ने कहा कि किसी की शह पर ये सब हुआ है, नहीं तो इतना बड़ा कदम उठाना आसान नहीं। कांग्रेसी नेता संजय अग्रवाल ने कहा कि हम सब ब्राह्मण समाज के साथ हैं। बार एसोसिएशन के सचिव सुनील शर्मा व कैशियर मनोज शर्मा ने कहा कि पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा एक कद्दावर नेता थे।

