जानलेवा रफ्तार:पानीपत में बाइक की टक्कर से फैक्ट्री कर्मी की मौत, गांव शिमला मोड़ पर हुआ हादसा

पानीपत20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी की बाइक के नंबर के साथ सदर थाना में केस दर्ज कराया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपी की बाइक के नंबर के साथ सदर थाना में केस दर्ज कराया है।

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के शिमला गांव के मोड़ पर पीछे से आए बाइक चालक ने एक फैक्ट्री कर्मी को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। कर्मी के सिर पर गहरी चोट लगने से वह बेहोश हो गया। हादसे के समय घायल के साथ उनके समधी ने एक राहगीर की मदद से आरोपी चालक का करनाल के बसताड़ा टोल प्लाजा तक पीछा किया, लेकिन आरोपी किसान आंदोलन में गुम हो गया। आरोपी की बाइक के नंबर के साथ सदर थाना में केस दर्ज कराया है।

गांव शिमला मौलाना के सत्यनारायण ने बताया कि गुरुवार को वह मूलरूप से शामली के गांव दथेड़ा व बाबरपुर मंडी के हाल निवासी अपने समधी बलिंद्र के साथ पैदल अपने गांव जा रहा था। जब वह गांव के मोड़ पर पहुंचे तो पीछे से तेज गति से आए एक बाइक के चालक ने बलिंद्र को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर के बाद बलिंद्र का सिर सड़क से टकरा गया और वह बेहोश हो गया। आरोपी बाइक चालक टक्कर के बाद भाग निकला।

उन्होंने एक कार चालक की मदद से आरोपी का करनाल के बसताड़ा टोल प्लाजा तक पीछा किया। आरोपी वहां चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में गुम हो गया। हालांकि उन्होंने बाइक का नंबर नोट कर लिया था। जब तक वह वापस मौके पर पहुंचे तो एंबुलेंस उनके समधी को सिविल अस्पताल ले जा चुकी थी। हालत गंभीर होने के कारण घायल को राेहतक PGI रेफर कर दिया गय। जहां गुरुवार रात 1 बजे उसकी मौत हो गई।

पूरे परिवार की थी जिम्मेदारी
सत्यनारायण ने बताया कि बलिंद्र शिमला-बलाना रोड स्थित एक धागा फैक्ट्री में काम करता था। उसके परिवार में पत्नी के अलावा दो बेटे व दो बेटी हैं। एक बेटी की शादी हो चुकी है, लेकिन दोनों बेटे अभी छोटे हैं। परिवार ने अपना मुखिया खो दिया है।

