  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Panipat
  Fake Liquor Factory Found In Chicken Farm In Panipat, Used To Sell Fake Liquor In Domestic Liquor Bottle, 48 Boxes Recovered

असली बोतल में नकली शराब:पानीपत में मुर्गी फार्म में नकली शराब की फैक्ट्री, देसी शराब की बोतल में बेचते थे नकली शराब, 48 पेटी बरामद

पानीपत41 मिनट पहले
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नकली शराब बनाने के आरोपी भूपेंद्र और साहिल। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नकली शराब बनाने के आरोपी भूपेंद्र और साहिल।
  • इसराना थाना क्षेत्र के गांव शाहपुर में चल रही थी फैक्ट्री, दो गिरफ्तार

पानीपत के इसराना थाना क्षेत्र के गांव शाहपुर स्थित एक मुर्गी फार्म में नकली शराब की फैक्ट्री चलती मिली। पुलिस ने 48 पेटी, 200 लीटर तैयार शराब व देसी शराब ब्रांड के खाली पव्वे, ढक्कन, कैमिकल और अन्य सामान बरामद किया है। दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अब पुलिस उनके अन्य साथियों और सप्लाई करने की जगह के संबंध में पूछताछ कर रही है।

CIA-2 पुलिस ने बताया कि उन्हें इसराना के शाहपुर गांव में अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री चलने की सूचना मिली थी। CIA-2 से आबकारी पुलिस के साथ मिलकर गुरुवार को शाहपुर स्थित बंद पड़े मुर्गी फार्म पर छापेमारी की। उस समय दो युवक पेटी में देसी शराब के पव्वे रखते मिले। युवकों ने अपना नाम UP शामली निवासी भूपेंद्र सिंह और सहारनपुर के तीतरो निवासी साहिल बताया। अब पुलिस युवकों से उनके अन्य साथियों और कम से व कहां सप्लाई के बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है।

यह हुआ बरामद

  • 48 पेटी अवैध शराब
  • 200 लीटर तैयार शराब
  • बोत्तल शील करने की मशीन
  • एल्कोमीटर
  • पैमाना
  • खाली प्लास्टिक की बोतलें
  • खाली ढक्कन
  • 2 खाली टंकी, 750 लीटर
  • 3 खाली ड्रम
  • 1 जनरेटर
  • 1 टुल्लू पंप
  • 1 RO
  • होलोग्राम लेबल
  • 1 केन कैमिकल।

इन ब्रांड से बेचने थे नकली शराब

फाइटर, मिस इंडिया, तोहफा और M1 वेव का टेट्रा पैक।

