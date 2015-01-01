पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:किसानों ने पानीपत टोल प्लाजा फ्री कराया, डाहर टोल फ्री कराने की तैयारी

पानीपत21 मिनट पहले
किसानों के फ्री कराने के बाद पानीपत टोल प्लाजा से गुजरते वाहन।
  • शुक्रवार रात 12 बजे टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचे किसान, टोल अफसरों ने अपील मानी
  • टोल के बाद शहर स्थित रिलाइंस स्टोर के संचालकों में डर, समय से पहले कर रहे बंद

ऐलान के बाद किसानों ने देशभर के टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कराना शुरू कर दिया है। पानीपत की बात करें तो भारतीय किसान यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों और किसानों ने रात 12 बजे दिल्ली-करनाल हाईवे पर पानीपत स्थित L&T टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कराया दिया। अब किसान पानीपत-रोहतक हाईवे स्थित डाहर टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कराने की तैयारी में हैं। वहीं, शहर में रिलाइंस के दो स्टोर हैं। किसानों के डर से शुक्रवार रात को स्टोर संचालकों ने समय से पहले ही स्टोर के शटर गिरा दिए।

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर बीती 26 नवंबर से किसान आंदोलन चल रहा है। सरकार से कई दौर की वार्ता विफल हो चुकी है। अब किसानों देशभर के टोल प्लाजा को फ्री करने और रेल मार्ग जाम करने का ऐलान किया है। जिसके चलते पानीपत में शुक्रवार रात 12 बजे दिल्ली-करनाल हाईवे पर पानीपत स्थित L&T टोल प्लाजा को किसानों ने फ्री करा दिया।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला प्रधान कुलदीप बलाना ने बताया कि उन्होंने किसी तरह की जोर-जबरदस्ती नहीं की। उन्होंने टोल कंपनी के अफसरों से किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में टोल फ्री कराने की अपील की, जिसे टोल अफसरों ने मान लिया और टोल फ्री कर दिया। बता दें कि L&T टोल प्लाजा से 24 घंटे में हजारों वाहन गुजरते हैं। टोल फ्री होने से कंपनी को रोजाना लाखों रुपये का नुकसान होगा।

भाकियू जिला प्रधान कुलदीप बलाना ने बताया कि अब वह जिले के दूसरे टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कराएंगे। सुबह 10 बजे किसानों ने पानीपत-रोहतक हाईवे स्थित डाहर टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कराने के लिए कूच किया। जल्द ही डाहर टोल प्लाजा भी फ्री होगा।

उधर, किसानों का अंबानी और अडानी को लेकर भी रुख गरम है। कई स्थानों पर रिलाइंस के स्टोर को बंद करा दिया गया है। पानीपत के गोहाना मोड़ पर रिलाइंस ट्रेंड और मॉडल टाउन में रिलाइंस ज्वैलर्स है। आम दिनों में दोनों ही स्टोर रात 9:30 बजे बंद होते हैं, लेकिन विरोध को देखते हुए दोनों ही स्टोर संचालकों ने शुक्रवार रात को समय से पहले ही स्टोर को बंद कर दिया।

