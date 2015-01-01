पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारतीय किसान यूनियन प्रदेश स्तरीय बैठक:26 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच करेंगे किसान, पंजाब के किसानों को देंगे समर्थन : रतनमान

पानीपत9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली कूच करने की तैयारियों को लेकर भाकियू ने प्रदेश स्तरीय बैठक का किया आयोजन। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रतनमान ने सौंपी जिम्मेदारियां।

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि से संबंधित तीन कानूनों के विरोध में किसान यूनियन ने 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच करने की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। भारतीय किसान यूनियन ने शनिवार को प्रदेश स्तरीय बैठक का आयोजन कर पंजाब के किसानों को समर्थन दिया। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने सभी जिलाध्यक्ष और कार्यकर्ताओं को जिम्मेदारियां सौंपी।

उन्होंने जिलाध्यक्ष और कार्यकताओं से कहा कि पंजाब से आने वाले किसानों का पानीपत के किसान भवन में ठहरने और खाने-पीने का इंतजाम किया है। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रतनमान ने कहा कि सभी किसान अपने-अपने साधनों से दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे। इस मौके पर किसान नेताओं ने तीन कृषि कानून, बिजली संशोधन अधिनियम 2020, लंबित बिजली कनेक्शनों को जारी करने सहित कई मांगों पर विचार किया।

रतनमान ने कहा कि अगर बिजली निगम में आने वाले दिसंबर माह में बिजली कनेक्शनों के लिए पोर्टल नहीं खोला गया तो निगम के आलाधिकारियों के कार्यालयों का घेराव किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री श्याम सिंह मान, प्रताप माजरा, रवि आजाद, ब्रह्म सिंह दहिया, भूप सिंह दलाल, कुलदीप सिंह बलाना, जयकरण कादियान आदि मौजूद थे।

