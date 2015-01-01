पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का असर:किसानों की सब्जियां मंडी में कौड़ियों के भाव बिक रहीं, पिछले साल के मुकाबले सब्जी 10 गुना तक सस्ती

पानीपत15 मिनट पहले
सब्जी मंडी में कैंटर में से धनिया उतारते हुए लेबर।

दिल्ली में 20 दिनाें से जारी किसान आंदालेन के कारण जिले के किसानों की सब्जियां कौड़ियों के भाव बिक रही हैं। किसानों की बिकने वाली सब्जी में दामाें में 10 गुना तक कमी आई आ गई है। जाे सब्जियां इस सीजन में पिछले साल 24 से 25 रुपए बिकती थीं, वाे एक से दाे रुपए किलाे में बिक रही हैं। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन के चलते फलों और सब्जियों की सप्लाई 50 फीसदी घट गई है।

उग्राखेड़ी के किसान साेनू ने बताया कि 4 एकड़ में धनिया लगा रखा है। इस बार धनिया 2 से 3 रुपए किलो बिक रहा है। जाेकि पिछली बार 24 से 30 रुपए में बिक रहा था। 4 एकड़ में धनिया लगाने व दवाई का खर्चा 50 हजार के करीब आया है। इस बार लागत भी पूरी नहीं हाे रही है।

बढ़ सकती है परेशानी

आढ़ती ललित मलिक ने बताया कि दिल्ली न जाने के कारण हर सब्जी सस्ती बिक रही है। सब्जी के दाम इस बार 5 से 10 गुनाा तक गिर गए हैं। आढ़ती ने बताया कि अगर जल्द ही आंदोलन खत्म नहीं हुआ तो किसारों की परेशानी और भी बढ़ सकती है। जल्द ही समाधान होना चाहिए।

मैथी के दाे एकड़ तक बहा दिए

गढ़ी बरला गांव के किसान ईश्वर ने बताया कि उसने 4 एकड़ में मैथी लगाई थी, पिछले साल 20 से 30 रुपए बिक रही थी। इस बार 3 से 4 रुपए में बिक रही है। 4 एकड़ की खेती में 10 हजार रुपए का बीज अाैर 15 हजार दवाई पर खर्च किया। मजदूराें की लागत लगाकर 30 हजार रुपए का खर्च हाे चुका है। मैथी अब तक 900 रुपए की बिकी है। अगर आंदालेन लंबा चला ताे हम ताे बर्बाद हाे जाएंगे।

