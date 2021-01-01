पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानीपत में सरकारी टीचर की गुंडई:झगड़े का केस वापस न लिया तो युवक पर किया जानलेवा हमला

पानीपत15 मिनट पहले
मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी सरकारी टीचर समेत अज्ञात लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • CM विंडो पर शिकायत के बाद मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने दर्ज किया था केस
  • दोनों पक्षों में समझौता का दिया था समय, समय से पहले ही कर दिया हमला

मॉडल टाउन की इंद्रा कॉलोनी में लाइब्रेरी बनाने के विरोध में हुए झगड़े का केस वापस न लेने पर शिक्षक ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर युवक पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। राहगीरों ने युवक को बचाया। अब मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी सरकारी टीचर समेत अज्ञात लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया है।

हरी नगर कॉलोनी के विनोद मेहरा ने बताया कि उनकी एड एजेंसी है। उन्होंने बताया कि समाज के लोग इंद्रा कॉलोनी स्थित रविदास मंदिर में लाइब्रेरी बनाना चाहते हैं। इसी जमीन पर कुछ गलत लोगों की नजरें हैं, जो कब्जा करने की फिराक में हैं। आरोप है कि भारत नगर का सुशील लाइब्रेरी बनाने की विरोध कर रहा है। सुशील सरकारी टीचर है और सोनीपत के गन्नौर में तैनात है। आरोप है कि 10 जनवरी को सुशील ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर उसके साथ मारपीट की और उसकी मासूम बेटी के साथ गलत काम करने की धमकी दी।

विनोद ने इस मामले की शिकायत CM विंडो पर कर दी। मामला मॉडल टाउन थाने पहुंचा। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों को बुलाकर समझौते का प्रयास किया। सुशील पक्ष ने विनोद पर शिकायत वापस लेने का दबाव बनाया, लेकिन वह नहीं माना। इसपर पुलिस ने दो दिन का समय दे दिया। आरोप है कि शुक्रवार को विनोद किसी काम से अर्जुन नगर जा रहा था। काबड़ी रोड पुल पर सुशील और उसके साथियों ने कार अड़ाकर उसे रोक लिया। गाली-गलौज करते हुए सभी ने लाठी-डंडों से उसपर हमला कर दिया। राहगीरों ने बड़ी मुश्किल से उसे बचाया। इसके बाद विनोद ने SP से शिकायत की। जिसपर मॉडल टाउन पुलिस ने एक्शन लिया है।

