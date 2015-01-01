पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैक्स कलेक्शन:31 दिसंबर तक भरें प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स, 25% छूट मिलेगी, 1.5% माह का ब्याज भी नहीं लगेगा

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
टैक्स भरने के लिए बनाया काउंटर।

31 दिसंबर तक एक साथ प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करके आप 25% की बड़ी छूट का लाभ ले सकते हैं। यह छूट आपको पानीपत नगर निगम के साथ ही समालखा नगर पालिका में भी मिलेगी। इतना ही नहीं प्रति माह लगने वाला 1.5% ब्याज भी आपको नहीं देना होगा। यह छूट 2010-11 से लेकर 2020-21 यानी 11 साल के दौरान के प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स पर मिलेगी। शहरी स्थानीय निकाय विभाग ने निगम और पालिका एरिया के लाल डोरा में आने वालों को प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स में 50% की छूट देने की योजना भी निकाली है।

लेकिन ये सभी छूट आपको तभी मिलेगी जब आप अब तक के सभी बकाए एक साथ जमा कराएंगे। जुलाई तक जमा कर चुके लोगों को भी 10% छूट: इतना ही नहीं सरकार उन लोगों को भी प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स में 10 फीसदी की छूट देगी जो 31 जुलाई तक अपना प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा कर चुके हैं। उसके बाद दिसंबर तक के टैक्स पर ऐसे लोगों को 10% छूट मिलेगी। सरकार की अपील है कि लोग इस मौके का लाभ जरूर उठाएं।

5 काउंटरों पर टैक्स भरने के साथ शिकायत भी दे सकते हैं

निगम के कमिश्नर डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने कहा कि पालिका बाजार में 5 काउंटर खोले हैं। जहां पर शहरवासी अपना प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा भी कर सकते हैं और शिकायतें भी दे सकते हैं। तीन दिन में शिकायत का हल करने के लिए कमेटी बनाई गई है। साथ ही अब पालिका बाजार में ही कैश काउंटर बनाया गया है। प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करने के लिए अब रेलवे रोड ऑफिस नहीं जाना होगा।

डेढ़ माह में 1.25 करोड़ जमा

डेढ़ माह में निगम ने 1.25 करोड़ रुपए की रिकवरी की है। कमिश्नर के निलंबन के बाद रिकवरी और तेज हो गई है। निगम का शहरवासियों पर 259.18 करोड़ प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स बकाया है। 2020-21 में निगम को 139 करोड़ प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स लेना था, लेकिन सितंबर तक 9.74 करोड़ रुपए आए थे। इस कारण से कमिश्नर को निलंबित कर दिया गया।

