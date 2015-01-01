पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंसाफ के लिए पानीपत में जीटी रोड 4 घंटे जाम:भाजपा नेता हरीश शर्मा को आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों समेत पांच पर एफआईआर

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मच्छरौली से बाबरपुर तक लगी कतारें
  • आदेश: गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने डीजीपी को फटकारा तब चौथे दिन एफआईआर दर्ज हुई
  • एक्शन: आईजी ने रात 1:40 बजे कंफर्म किया कि चौकी इंचार्ज, एसआई समेत 5 पर केस दर्ज

पुलिस प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर नहर में कूदे भाजपा नेता और पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा का शव चौथे दिन एनडीआरएफ ने सोनीपत में खुबड़ू नहर से बरामद कर लिया। शाम 4:20 बजे शव पानीपत लाया गया तो परिजनों और समर्थकों ने जीटी रोड जाम कर दिया। परिजन 4 दिन पहले दी गई शिकायत के मुताबिक पानीपत की एसपी मनीषा चौधरी, चौकी प्रभारी बलजीत मलिक व सब-इंस्पेक्टर महाबीर सहित 5 पर केस दर्ज करने की मांग पर अड़े थे। इस दौरान 22 किमी. तक जाम लग गया।

इसी बीच गृहमंत्री विज ने डीजीपी मनोज यादव को फोन कर फटकार लगाई। उन्होंने आदेश दिया कि अंजलि शर्मा की शिकायत के मुताबिक एफआईआर दर्ज कर एक घंटे में कॉपी भेजें। इसके बाद देर शाम पुलिसवालों समेत 5 लोगों पर आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने, षड्यंत्र रचने और अपराध के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। करनाल रेंज की आईजी भारती अरोड़ा ने रात 1:40 बजे केस दर्ज होने की पुष्टि की।

शिकायत में एसपी का भी नाम था, लेकिन उन पर एफआईआर हुई या नहीं, यह स्पष्ट नहीं किया। इससे पहले शिकायत से एसपी का नाम निकालने के लिए प्रयास हुए। रोहतक के सांसद डॉ. अरविंद शर्मा, पानीपत विधायक प्रमोद विज सीएम मनोहर लाल से वीडियो कॉल पर बात कर रहे थे, तभी रात 8:45 बजे लोगों पर पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। इसमें 9 लोग घायल हो गए।

नाइंसाफी की हदें पार

  • दिवाली की शाम पटाखा बेचने के विवाद में पूर्व पार्षद व बेटी अंजलि पर एसआई की शिकायत पर 30 मिनट में केस दर्ज किया।
  • उसी दिन अंजलि ने पुलिस के खिलाफ दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत दी। अब भी दर्ज नहीं किया।
  • गृहमंत्री विज के एसपी को फोन कर मामला सुलझाने के आदेश के बावजूद प्रताड़ना जारी रही।
  • पूर्व पार्षद के घर के बाहर पुलिस वालों ने लगातार चक्कर लगाकर परिवार में खौफ पैदा किया।
  • और 19 नवंबर को पूर्व पार्षद ने नहर में छलांग लगा दी।
  • फिर भी 4 दिन तक बेटी की शिकायत पर पुलिस पर मामला दर्ज नहीं।
  • शीर्ष पुलिस वाले गुमराह करते रहे कि एसपी पर एफआईआर हो ही नहीं सकती।
  • सीआईए पर आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने व परिवार को धमकी का आरोप लगा।

बहानेबाजी: एसपी मनीषा चौधरी को बचाने में जुटी रही आईपीएस लॉबी, शिकायतकर्ता को गुमराह किया

दिन भर आईपीएस लॉबी मनीषा चौधरी को बचाने में जुटी रही। पार्षद अंजलि ने दावा किया कि करनाल रेंज की आईजी भारती अरोड़ा ने फोन कर कहा कि एसपी पर केस दर्ज नहीं कर सकते, नाम वापस ले लो। हालांकि, आईजी ने कहा कि उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं कहा है। इसके बाद भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉक्टर अर्चना गुप्ता ने एसपी का नाम काटकर नई शिकायत दी, लेकिन अंजलि ने साइन नहीं किए।

बेबाकी: गृहमंत्री बोले- एसपी को बचाया जा रहा, एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट पर करूंगा कार्रवाई

गृहमंत्री विज कहा कि दो दिन से कह रहा हूं, फिर भी केस दर्ज नहीं हो रहा, ताकि एसपी बच जाए। डीजीपी से कहा है कि एफआईआर दर्ज कर एक घंटे में कॉपी मुझे भेजें। लड़की की जैसी शिकायत है, उसी के अनुरूप मुकदमा दर्ज करो। एसआईटी प्रमुख संदीप खिरवार की जांच रिपोर्ट आ जाए, फिर कार्रवाई होगी।

अब बदले सुर: चपरासी से लेकर प्रधानमंत्री तक पर दर्ज हो सकती है एफआईआर : डीजीपी

विज की सख्ती के बाद डीजीपी मनोज यादव ने कहा कि बार-बार शिकायत बदली जा रही थी। हमने कहा है कि अंतिम रूप से जो पीड़िता की शिकायत होगी, उसी के अनुरूप केस दर्ज किया जाएगा। जहां तक आईपीएस पर केस दर्ज करने की बात है तो चपरासी से लेकर प्रधानमंत्री तक पर एफआईआर हो सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें