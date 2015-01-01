पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरीश शर्मा सुसाइड केस:एसपी पर दर्ज एफआईआर एसआईटी के हवाले, जांच के बाद अरेस्ट होंगे आरोपी

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
लाेगाें पर लाठियां भांजती पुलिस।
  • अंजलि का सप्लीमेंटरी बयान लेगी एसआईटी, वे जिनके नाम लेंगी उन्हें भी बनाया जाएगा आरोपी

पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के सुसाइड केस में मॉडल टाउन थाने में एसपी मनीषा चौधरी, तहसील कैंप के तत्कालीन इंचार्ज बलजीत सिंह और सब-इंस्पेक्टर महाबीर के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई एफआईआर की जांच एसआईटी करेगी।

डीजीपी मनाेज यादव ने सोमवार को आदेश दिए। एसआईटी अब पूर्व पार्षद हरीश की बेटी अंजलि के सप्लीमेंटरी बयान लेकर यू-ट्यूब चैनल चलाने वालों समेत जिनके भी नाम होंगे, उनको भी केस में आरोपी बनाएगी।

जांच के बाद ही आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी होगी। एसआईटी चीफ रोहतक रेंज एडीजीपी संदीप खिरवार ने कहा कि तेजी से जांच को पूरा किया जाएगा। जल्द ही अंजलि के सप्लीमेंटरी बयान लिए जाएंगे। शिकायत में आए सभी तथ्यों को वेरिफाई किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि केस में एविडेंस जुटाएंगे। फिर जो फैक्ट जाएंगे, उसके आधार पर आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई होगी। एडीजीपी ने कहा कि अंजलि ने जो शिकायत एसआईटी को सौंपी थी, वो पानीपत भिजवा दी थी। लोकल पुलिस ने अभी केस दर्ज किया है।

अगर अंजलि और किसी आरोपी का नाम बताएगी तो उसके सप्लीमेंटरी बयान लेकर उसे भी केस में आरोपी बनाया जाएगा। केस की जांच के सिलसिले में जल्द ही एसआईटी फिर से पानीपत आएगी।

पुलिस बर्बरता के वीडियाे सामने आए , लाठियां मारते, ऑफिस का कांच तोड़ते और पत्थर फेंकते दिखे पुलिस कर्मचारी

जीटी राेड जाम के दाैरान फतेहपुरी कट पर पुलिस की बर्बरता के वीडियो सोमवार को सामने आए हैं। वीडियो में पुलिस फतेहपुर चौक रोड पर खड़े लोगों पर बेरहमी से लाठियां मारती और पथराव करती हुई नजर आ रही है। जिस ऑफिस में भाजपा के दिग्गज नेता रोहतक सांसद अरविंद शर्मा, पूर्व मंत्री कृष्णलाल पंवार, विधायक प्रमोद विज, पीड़ित परिवार समेत घर लोग बैठे थे, उसके बगल वाले ऑफिस के शीशे भी पुलिस वालों ने ही डंडे मारकर तोड़े थे।

पुलिस भी लोगों पर पथराव करने के आरोप लगा रही है। लाठीचार्ज और पथराव में एसपी रीडर एसआई दिलबाग, बस स्टैंड चौकी इंचार्ज, सिटी डीएसपी ऑफिस का पुलिसकर्मी व अन्य पुलिसकर्मी, पूर्व मंत्री और विधायक के गनमैन, वार्ड-3 के राजू, हैप्पी, विरेंद्र, विकास नगर के विनोद शर्मा, उग्राखेड़ी के रामरत्न शर्मा, पत्रकार आशू, महक दीवान समेत अन्य लोग चोटिल हो गए थे।

दिक्कत हुई तो पुलिस ने एसडीएम की गाड़ी से बुजुर्गों को रेस्टोरेंट भेजा

डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर सतीश कुमार वत्स ने बताया कि रविवार को जाम के दौरान सैकड़ों गाड़ियां फंसी थी। इस दौरान एक गाड़ी में सवार 3 बुजुर्गों को घुटन होने लगी तो डीएसपी जगदीप दूहन ने पास में खड़ी एसडीएम की गाड़ी से तीनों को पास के एक रेस्टोरेंट में भेजा। वहां तीनों को चाय पिलाई। जब जाम खुल गया तो तीनों को वापस उनकी गाड़ी तक छोड़ा।

