  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Panipat
  Fire Brigade Vehicles Will Be Parked At 5 Points In The City, Police Will Continue To Patrol, Health Department Is Also Ready

दिवाली पर प्रशासन की तैयारी:शहर में 5 पॉइंट पर खड़ी रहेंगी दमकल की गाड़ियां, गश्त करती रहेगी पुलिस, स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी तैयार

पानीपत5 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर किसी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए प्रशासन ने अपनी तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। पुलिस गश्त बढ़ाने के साथ ही शहर में कई स्थानों पर दमकल की गाड़ियां खड़ी रहेंगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इमरेजेंसी की व्यवस्था की है। नगर निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने दमकल कर्मियों की छुट्‌टी रद्द कर दी है। शहर में पांच पॉइंट पर दमकल की गाड़ियां खड़ी की गईं हैं। सिविल अस्पताल में 2 डॉक्टरों की इमरजेंसी वार्ड में ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

पुलिस ने पेट्रोलिंग के लिए 30 टीमें लगाई हैं। 25 जगहों पर नाके लगाए गए हैं। दीपावली पर आग के हादसे को नियंत्रित करने के लिए निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने जीटी रोड संजय चौक पुल के नीचे दमकल की गाड़ी तैनात करवाई है। दूसरी ओर डीसी डॉ. धर्मेंद्र सिंह ने पटाखों पर रोक लगाने के आदेश दिए हैं।

टेंडर दमकल की गाड़ी संजय चौक पर भी तैनात

आग्निकांड से बचाव के लिए जिले के 4 दमकल केंद्रों पर तो गाड़ियों के साथ ही स्टाफ रहेंगे। इसके अलावा नगर निगम के कमिश्नर डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने संजय चौक जीटी रोड पुल के नीचे भी दमकल की गाड़ी खड़ी करवाई है। ताकि जरूरत पड़ने पर जल्द मदद मिल सके। इसके साथ ही बाजारों को देखते हुए लालबत्ती चौक पर एक स्मॉल वाटर टेंडर दमकल भी तैनात किया गया है।

2 डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी इमरजेंसी में रहेगी हर शिफ्ट में

सिविल अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में दिवाली पर्व को देखते हुए हर दो डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। शिफ्ट वाइज डॉक्टर इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी करेंगे। सीएमओ ने एंबुलेंस स्टाफ को भी तैनात रहने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इमरजेंसी वार्ड का नंबर 0180-2645454, एम्बुलेंस 102,108 और मोबाइल नंबर 7027826981 पर संपर्क कर सहायता ले सकते हैं।

पटाखों से परेशान हों तो डीसी ऑफिस में करें शिकायत

डीसी ने कहा कि एनजीटी के आदेश के बाद पटाखों की बिक्री और जलाने पर प्रतिबंध है। आदेश न मानने वाले पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। लोग भी डीसी ऑफिस में फोन कर शिकायत कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए लैंडलाइन नंबर 0180-2652800, 2653800 और 2651502 पर फोन कर डीसी ऑफिस में शिकायत कर सकते हैं। इसपर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

25 नाकाें पर रहेगी पुलिस, 30 टीमें करेंगी पेट्रोलिंग

पुलिस विभाग ने अपनी तैयारी कर ली है। डीएसपी हेड क्वार्टर सतीश वत्स ने बताया कि 25 नाके शनिवार तक लगे रहेंगे। यहां एक एसआई या एएसआई के साथ 4 सिपाही और होमगार्ड रहेंगे। करीब 30 टीमें बाइक और जिप्सी से पेट्रोलिंग करेंगी। नशे में वाहन चलाने, पटाखा जलाने विशेष नजर रखी जाएगी। लोग भी सूचना कंट्रोल रूम के 100 नंबर पर दें।

