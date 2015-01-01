पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगजनी:कंबल और धागा फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, 4 घंटे में दमकल ने पाया काबू

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
पानीपत. कंबल फैक्ट्री में लगी आग।
  • दाेनाें फैक्ट्रियाें में शाॅर्ट सर्किट से आग लगने की आशंका

अलीपुर खालसा स्थित कंबल फैक्ट्री और सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-2 स्थित पाॅलिस्टर फैक्ट्री में गुरुवार रात काे आग लग गई। दोनों स्थानों पर आग शाॅर्ट सर्किट से लगने की आशंका है। दोनों ही फैक्ट्रियों में करीब 4 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। अलीपुर खालसा स्थित फैक्ट्री के मालिक अभिनव ने बताया कि उनका कंबल का कारोबार है। शिव शक्ति क्लिट फैब के नाम से फैक्ट्री है।

रात करीब सवा बजे फैक्ट्री में शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। फैक्ट्री में लेबर भी थी। जल्द ही उनकी नजर आग पर पड़ी गई। सूचना पर पानीपत, करनाल और घरौंडा की दमकल की करीब 6 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई। दमकल कर्मियों ने करीब 4 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग को पूरी तरह से काबू कर लिया लेकिन तब तक मशीनें, कच्चा और तैयार माल, फर्नीचर आदि जल गया। बिल्डिंग को भी आग से काफी नुकसान हो गया। आग में करीब 7 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो गया।

वहीं, सेक्टर- 29 पार्ट टू स्थित फैक्ट्री मालिक केएल कालड़ा ने बताया कि गोदाम में धागा और पाॅलिस्टर कपड़ा रखा था। गाेदाम तीसरी मंजिल पर है। रात करीब सवा 8 बजे स्टाफ की नजर तीसरी मंजिल से निकल रहे धुएं और आग की लपटाें पर गईं। स्टाफ ने फायर टेंडर की मदद से आग काे काबू करने के प्रयास शुरू कर दिए लेकिन आग भड़कती ही चली गई। सूचना के कुछ देर बाद ही दमकल की दाे गाड़ियां माैके पर पहुंच गईं। आग काे काबू करने के प्रयास शुरू कर दिए। फायर ऑफिसर ने एक फाेम टेंडर काे भी माैके पर बुला लिया। उसके बाद ही रात करीब दाे बजे तक आग पूरी तरह से काबू हाे सकी। आग में लाखाें रुपए कीमत का कच्चा और तैयार माल जल गया।

