मिलावट का शक:फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग ने सेक्टर-25 के पचरंगा इंटरनेशनल के 5 सैंपलाें सहित 7 नूमने लिए

पानीपत26 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर-25 स्थित पचरंगा अचार की फैक्ट्री में विभाग की टीम ने सैंपल लिए।
  • गजक-गुड़ की रेवड़ी पर नहीं थी मैन्युफैक्चरिंग डेट, सैंपल भरे

फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग ने लगातार शिकायत मिलने पर 3 जगहाें से 7 सैंपल भरे। सबसे ज्यादा 5 सैंपल विभाग ने सेक्टर-25 के पचरंगा इंटरनेशनल से भरे। इनके अलावा असंध रेड के लक्ष्य पीजी से और पुरानी काेर्ट के पास गणपति ट्रेडिंग एक-एक सैंपल भरा। सेक्टर-25 के पचरंगा इंटरनेशनल पर गजक और गुड़ की रेवड़ी भी बना रहे थे। सबसे बड़ी बात ये कि इनके पैकेट पर काेई भी मैन्युफैक्चरिंग डेट नहीं लिख रहे हैं। सीधा एक्सपायरी डेट लिख रहे हैं वाे भी दाे साल के बाद 2022 की। जबकि उत्पाद का इतनी देर तक इस्तेमाल नहीं हाे सकता है।

कैन में अचार का भंडार

  • सेक्टर-25 के पचरंगा इंटरनेशनल से 5 सैंपल भरे। इसमें गुड़ की रेवड़ी, गजक, निंबू का अचार, मिर्च और मिक्स अचार का एक-एक सैंपल भरा गया है।
  • असंध राेड से लक्ष्य पीजी से एक सैंपल भरा है। यहां से एक सैंपल मशरूम की दाल का भरा गया है।
  • पुरानी काेर्ट राेड के गणपति ट्रेडिंग से एक सैंपल भरा है। यहां से एक सैंपल बासमती चावल का भरा गया है।

डेट डालना जरूरी

फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग अधिकारी डाॅ. श्यामलाल ने बताया कि किसी भी प्रॉडक्ट पर मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सहित पूरा ब्योरा देना जरूरी हाेता है। पचरंगा इंटरनेशनल पर गुड़ की रेवड़ी व गजक के पैकेट पर दाे-दाे साल की एक्सपायरी डेट लिख रहे हैं। जबकि दाे साल तक का ये उत्पाद नहीं चलता है। ये उत्पाद कहां बना है, इसके बारे में काेई जानकारी पैकेट पर नहीं दे रहे हैं। मंगलवार काे कुल 3 जगहाें से 7 सैंपल भरे गए हैं। सैंपलाें काे जांच के लिए लैब में भेजा गया है, करीब तीन से चार सप्ताह में रिपाेर्ट आ जाएगी।

