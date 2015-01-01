पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Food And Safety Department Took 96 Samples For The First Time In The Festive Season, But The Report Will Come Only After Diwali.

मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई:फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग ने त्योहारी सीजन में पहली बार 96 सैंपल लिए, दीपावली बाद ही आएगी रिपाेर्ट

पानीपत5 घंटे पहले
  • सैंपल चंड़ीगढ़ लैब जाते हैं, कई जिलाें पर एक ही लैब हाेने से रिपाेर्ट आने में लग जाते है महीनाें

त्याेहारी सीजन में पहली बार जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग ने डेढ़ माह में ही 96 सैंपल भरे हैं। इससे पहले 2018 में 41, 2019 में 38 सैंपल लिए हैं। इस बार विभाग की टीमाें ने दिन भर दुकानों पर जांच की और शक होने पर सैंपल भी एकत्रित किए गए। सैंपलों को जांच के लिए चंड़ीगढ़ भेजा जा चुका है। लेकिन चंड़ीगढ़ में कई जिलाें के सैंपल जाने के कारण रिपाेर्ट आने में महीनाें व साल तक लग जाते हैं।

तब तक सारी मिठाई सहित पूरा माल लाेग खा जाते है और रिपाेर्ट बाद में आती है। रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद ही पता लगता है कि सैंपल फेल है या पास। सैंपल फेल आने पर दुकानदार पर नियमानुसार जुर्माना ताे वसूल लिया जाता है, लेकिन लाेगाें के स्वास्थ्य पर इसका कितना या बुरा असर पड़ा हाेगा, इसकी काेई जांच या नियम नहीं है।

6 सैंपल मिले थे फेल

2018 में 2019 में लिए गए 6 सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड और मिक्स ब्रांडेड मिले थे। इन पर जिले में 21 अक्टूबर 2020 में काे जिला एडीसी की काेर्ट में फाइन लगाया गया था। इन सैंपलाें में खाेए का, पनीर का, ब्लेंडिड वेजिटेबल ऑयल, बर्फी, सरसाें के तेल में मिलावट मिली थी। 6 अलग-अलग फर्माें पर नियम अनुसार अलग-अलग जुर्माना लगा था। कुल 3 लाख 45 हजार का जुर्माना लगाया गया था।

रिपाेर्ट आने का इंतजार

फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग के अधिकारी डाॅ. श्यामलाल ने बताया कि इस बाद हर सप्ताह में छापेमारी की गई है। त्याेहारी सीजन पर इस बार सबसे ज्यादा सैंपल भरे गए हैं। इन सबकी रिपाेर्ट आनी अभी बाकी है। रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई हाेगी। छापेमारी आगे रूटीन में भी जारी रहेगी।

