बिल बकाया:55 दिन में दूसरी बार फिर ताेड़ी श्री हाफिजाबादी राम नाटक क्लब की सील, निगम ईओ ने दाेबारा लगवाई

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. श्री हाफिजाबादी राम नाटक क्लब के गेट पर लगी सील ताेड़े जाने के बाद दाेबारा लगाने के लिए पहुंची निगम की टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानीपत. श्री हाफिजाबादी राम नाटक क्लब के गेट पर लगी सील ताेड़े जाने के बाद दाेबारा लगाने के लिए पहुंची निगम की टीम।
  • क्लब प्रधान अजय हुड़िया ने ड्राईक्लीन संचालक सुरेंद्र चाैहान के खिलाफ पुलिस व निगम में दी शिकायत
  • 17 लाख रुपए प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बकाया हाेने के कारण निगम ने 5 दिसंबर काे सील कर दिया था

किला पर स्थित श्री हाफिजाबादी राम नाटक क्लब के गेट की सील 55 दिन में दूसरी बार फिर से ताेड़ी गई है। क्लब पर 17 लाख रुपए प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स बिल बकाया हाेने के कारण नगर निगम ने इसके दाेनाें गेट 5 दिसंबर काे बंद करवाकर सील कर दिया था।

क्लब प्रधान अजय हुड़िया ने यहीं पर ड्राईक्लीन हाउस चलाने वाले सुरेंद्र चाैहान के खिलाफ पुलिस व नगर निगम में शिकायत दीहै। प्रधान ने आराेप लगाया है कि सुरेंद्र चाैहान ने ही गेट की सील ताेड़कर गाड़ियाें व अन्य सामान काे निकलवाया है। सुरेंद्र अपने कई साथियाें के साथ क्लब परिसर में रातभर रहा भी है। किला थाना इंचार्ज महिपाल सिंह का कहना है कि यह क्लब निगम ने सील किया है। निगम की शिकायत पर ही केस दर्ज हाेगा। बाकि क्लब प्रधान ने भी शिकायत दी है।

फुटेज में क्लब परिसर में घूमते हुए दिखाई दिए ड्राईक्लीन हाउस चलाने वाले लाेग

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में रिकाॅर्ड हुए ड्राईक्लीन चलाने वाले

क्लब परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी में कई लाेग रिकाॅर्ड हुए हैं। ये लाेग ड्राइक्लीन वाले कमराें की लाइटें भी जलाकर सामान यहां-वहां रखते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इसी अाधार पर ड्राईक्लीन संचालक के खिलाफ शिकायत दी है। प्रधान हुड़िया का अाराेप है कि इससे पहले भी इन्हाेंने ही सील ताेड़ी थी। ये लाेग पुलिस व नगर निगम अधिकारियों काे गुमराह कर रहे हैं।

कमिश्नर काे फाेन से दी शिकायत

प्रधान अजय हुड़िया ने बताया कि जैसे ही उन्हें गेट की सील ताेड़े जाने की बात पता चली ताे उन्हाेंने रात काे ही नगर निगम कमिश्नर डाॅ. मनाेज कुमार काे फाेन करके अवगत करवा दिया था। इस पर ही रैंट ब्रांच के ईओ वीरेंद्र अपनी टीम के साथ माैके पर पहुंचे और दाेबारा से दाेनाें गेटाें पर ताला लगाकर उन्हें सील कर दिया।

हमने नहीं ताेड़ी सील : ड्राईक्लीन संचालक

ड्राईक्लीन संचालक सुरेंद्र कुमार का कहना है कि क्लब गेट की सील हमने नहीं ताेड़ी है। यह शरारती तत्वाें का काम है। जैसे ही पता चला कि गेट खुला है ताे हम माैके पर पहुंचे, क्याेंकि हमारा कराेड़ाे का सामान रखा है। इसके चाेरी हाेने का डर था। इसी कारण हम रातभर यहीं पर रुके थे। हमारा कुछ सामान चाेरी भी हाे गया है।

यह है पूरा मामला : श्री हाफिजाबादी राम नाटक क्लब का 17 लाख रुपए का प्रापर्टी टैक्स बिल बकाया है। इसी कारण 5 दिसंबर काे निगम ने इसे सील किया था। क्लब ने यह जगह निगम से लीज पर ले रखी है। इसमें कार पार्किंग भी चल रही थी। क्लब प्रधान अजय हुड़िया व अन्य का कहना है कि हमने काेर्ट में केस डाला हुआ है। बिल 15000 वर्ग गज के हिसाब से बनाया गया है, जबकि एरिया 3700 वर्ग गज तक है।

