10.82 करोड़ का टेंडर:जनवरी से शुरू होगा गोहाना रोड के फोरलेन का काम, डेढ़ साल में निर्माण होगा पूरा

पानीपत6 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पीडब्ल्यूडी ने पहले फेज के लिए जीटी रोड से नहर तक फोर लेन बनाने को 10.82 करोड़ का टेंडर निकाला, रोड के बीच में 4 मीटर चौड़ा डिवाइडर छोड़ा जाएगा, जहां लगेंगे फूल

जीटी राेड से शुगर मिल होते हुए डाहर तक गोहाना रोड फोर लेन बनने जा रहा है। यह दो फेज में बनेगा। एक फेज होगा जीटी रोड से नहर तक, दूसरा नहर से डाहर तक। पब्लिक लोक निर्माण विभाग (पीडब्ल्यूडी) ने इसके लिए करीब 11 करोड़ रुपए का टेंडर निकाला है। दिसंबर में टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी करने की संभावना है। जनवरी से फोर लेन का काम शुरू हो जाएगा। जो डेढ़ साल में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा।

फिलहाल अभी सड़क की चौड़ाई ज्यादा है। इसलिए डिवाइडर की चौड़ाई 4 मीटर तक रखी जाएगी। इस पर पौधे लगाए जाएंगे। एक बार सड़क फोर लेन हो जाए, इसके बाद रेलवे ओवरब्रिज (आरओबी) को भी चौड़ा किया जाएगा।

क्या-क्या बनेंगे : दोनों ओर 7.50 मीटर चौड़ी होगी रोड

दोनों ओर सड़क की चौड़ाई 7.50 मीटर होगी। मतलब कि एक ओर की सड़क की चौड़ाई 7.50 मीटर और दूसरी ओर भी इतने मीटर की रोड बनेगी। पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीओ राजपाल ने कहा कि गोहाना रोड 36 मीटर चौड़ा है।

2. 4 मीटर चौड़ा होगा डिवाइडर

दोनों ओर की सड़कों के बीच 4 मीटर चौड़ा डिवाइडर बनाया जाएगा। इसमें हरियाली के लिए फूल लगाए जाएंगे। फूल के साथ ही कुछ पौधे और स्ट्रीट लाइट भी लगाई जाएगी।

दोनों ओर एक-एक मीटर नाला बनेगा

पानी की निकासी के लिए दोनों ओर दुकान के साथ-साथ नाले बनाए जाएंगे। इस नाले की चौड़ाई एक मीटर होगी। इसके लिए कुछ दुकानों के आगे बने स्लैब भी तोड़े जाएंगे।

3 किलोमीटर पर 11 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे

जीटी रोड से नहर तक 3 किलोमीटर की लंबाई है। इसके निर्माण पर करीब 11 करोड़ रुपए का खर्च आएगा। फिलहाल पीडब्ल्यूडी ने 10.82 करोड़ का टेंडर निकाला है। टेंडर भरने के बाद एजेंसियों के साथ समझौते कर राशि फाइनल की जाएगी।

दो तरह की एजेंसी भर सकती है टेंडर, सिक्योरिटी अलग

दो तरह की एजेंसी टेंडर भर सकती है। इसके लिए अलग-अलग सिक्योरिटी राशि की शर्त रखी है। ठेकेदार के लिए 21.64 लाख रुपए यानी अनुमानित लागत का 2 प्रतिशत। वहीं, सोसायटी के लिए 10.82 लाख रुपए यानी अनुमानित लागत का 1 प्रतिशत। सवा दो साल पहले सीएम ने की थी घोषणा: सीएम मनोहर लाल ने 2 साल 3 माह पहले 28 अगस्त 2018 को गोहाना रोड को चौड़ा करने की घोषणा की थी। तब रोहिता रेवड़ी शहर की विधायक थीं।

तीन दिसंबर को टेंडर की तकनीकी जांच होगी, इसके बाद टेंडर होगा 2 दिसंबर तक शर्तों के तहत एजेंसी टेंडर भर सकती है। इसके लिए 3 दिसंबर को तकनीकी जांच होगी। इसके बाद टेंडर जारी करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। फिर, उपयुक्त एजेंसी को टेंडर दिया जाएगा। निकाला गया टेंडर : एक्सईएन ^पहले पेज के लिए अभी टेंडर निकाला गया है। इसके बाद दूसरे फेज का काम शुरू होगा। फिर, रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज को चौड़ा करने की अनुमति मिल गई तो पुल भी चौड़ा किया जाएगा। -अजीत सिंह, एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी

