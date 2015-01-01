पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Panipat
  • Fraud Of Reward, Remove 99 Thousand By Clicking Link With Female Lawyer, Then Cheating 1.08 Lakh On Fake Customer Care

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साइबर फ्रॉड के दो चेताने वाले मामल:इनाम का झांसा दे महिला वकील से लिंक क्लिक करा 99 हजार निकाले, फिर फर्जी कस्टमर केयर पर 1.08 लाख ठगे

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • एडवोकेट और अकाउंट टेक्सेशन सलाहकार ने गूगल से लिया था कस्टमर केयर का नंबर
  • वहीं केबीसी में 25 लाख की लॉटरी लगने के नाम पर परिवार से ठगे 1.12 लाख

साइबर ठगों ने महिला वकील को फोन-पे पर 5 हजार रुपए के इनाम का झांसा देकर 1.04 लाख रुपए ठग लिए। जब पीड़िता ने मदद के लिए गूगल से नंबर लेकर कस्टमर केयर पर कॉल किया तो फर्जी कस्टमर केयर वालों ने भी उसके खाते से 1.08 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर ली। अब पीड़िता ने ठगों के फोन नंबर और कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग के साथ थाना सेक्टर 13-17 में ठगी का केस दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।

यूं फंसाया, फोन पे पर ज्याद ट्रांजेक्शन थी, बोले- इनाम देंगे

  • अंसल सुशांत सिटी निवासी सपना रानी एडवोकेट हैं और अकाउंट टेक्सेशन के सलाहकार के रूप में कार्य करती हैं।
  • 15 नवंबर को उनके पास एक कॉल आई। कॉल करने वाले ने कहा कि आपके खाते में काफी ज्यादा ट्रांजेक्शन हो रही है। इसलिए आपको फोन-पे की तरफ से 5 हजार रुपए का इनाम दिया जा रहा है।
  • लिंक भेज रिसीव कराकर ठग ने 5 हजार रुपए काट लिए। फिर 9900 रुपए वापस करने के बहाने 99441 रुपए काट लिए।
  • रुपए कटने के बाद सपना ने गूगल पर जाकर कस्टमर केयर का नंबर लेकर कॉल की। तब उन्हें सीनियर मैनेजर बता एक नंबर दिया गया। फोन करने पर दूसरे खाते की डिटेल लेकर ठगों ने 108016 रुपए निकाल लिए।
  • फिर ठग ने कहा कि आपके खाते के सारे रुपए 212456 रुपए रिटर्न किए जाएंगे। लेकिन बाद में ठगों ने रुपए नहीं दिए।

खाते में बचे सिर्फ 5000 रुपए

ठगी के बाद महिला वकील ने अपने दोनों खातों को ब्लॉक करा बैंक में शिकायत दे दी। उनके दोनों खातों में अब करीब 5000 रुपए बचे हैं।

साइबर एक्सपर्ट दानेश शर्मा की सलाह

अनजान व्यक्ति द्वारा भेजे गए किसी भी लिंक पर क्लिक ना करें। किसी भी एप को डाउनलोड करने से पहले उसके बारे में जान लें। ऑनलाइन क्विज में लॉटरी निकलने के लालच में ना आएं। बैंक खाते या एटीएम की निजी जानकारी किसी से शेयर ना करें। ओटीपी किसी को ना बताएं। किसी कंपनी के हेल्प लाइन नंबर को कंपनी की अधिकृत वेबसाइट से ही लें।

बैंक से बोल रहा हूं -1 लाख जमा करो, 25 लाख देंगे, मिला सिर्फ धोखा

टीवी शो कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में 25 लाख रुपए की लॉटरी लगने के नाम पर ठगों ने एक परिवार से 1 लाख 12 हजार रुपए की ठगी कर ली। पीड़ित परिवार ने ठगों से रुपए वापस मांगे तो जान से मारने की धमकी दी। पीड़ित परिवार ठगी होने के बाद वह मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस के पास शिकायत लेकर पहुंची, लेकिन उसकी नहीं सुनी। एसपी को शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने उसे केवल चक्कर कटवाए। केस को साइबर सेल को भी ट्रांसफर नहीं किया गया। अब पीड़िता ने मामले की शिकायत सीएम विंडो पर की तो मॉडल टाउन पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है।

केबीसी के नाम पर कॉल, पैसे लेने के बाद लॉटरी की रकम मांगी तो मिली धमकियां

बतरा कॉलोनी की सीता पत्नी विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि 16 जुलाई को उनके पास एक वाॅट्सएप कॉल आई। कॉल करने वाले ने खुद को एसबीआई का सहायक प्रबंधक बताया और कहा कि आपकी केबीसी में 25 लाख रुपए की लॉटरी लगी है। विश्वास दिलाने के लिए आरोपी ने अपना आधार कार्ड और नौकरी के कुछ कागज भेजे। आरोपी ने कहा कि लॉटरी के रुपए लेने के लिए उन्हें जीएसटी व अन्य खर्च के रूप में एक लाख रुपए देने होंगे और यह रकम तीन दिन में जमा करानी है। सीता का पति एक फैक्ट्री में काम करता है।

पति ने मालिक से कुछ रुपए, कुछ रिश्तेदारों और बाकी ब्याज पर लेकर इंतजाम किया। आरोपी ने उनकी बेटी का बैंक खाता नंबर मांगा। इसके बाद कई बार में मनी ट्रांसफर के जरिए कुल 112100 रुपए जमा करा लिए। आरोपी ने इसके बाद 17000 रुपये और जमा कराने को कहा। पीड़ित ने पहले ही एक लाख से ज्यादा जमा कराने की बात कही तो आरोपी बोला कि वह नई कार लेकर उनके घर आ रहे हैं और 9000 रुपए की मांग की। रुपए देने से मना करने पर आरोपी ने लॉटरी कैंसिल करने की धमकी दी। रुपये वापस मांगने पर उन्हें जान से मारने का डर दिखाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें