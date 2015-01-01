पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:15 दिसंबर से जिले के 35 विभाग पेपरलेस प्रक्रिया की ओर बढ़ते हुए पोर्टल पर होंगे : डीसी

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
लघु सचिवालय में अधिकारियाें की मीटिंग लेते डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह।

15 दिसंबर से जिले के 35 विभाग पेपरलेस प्रक्रिया की ओर बढ़ते हुए पोर्टल पर होंगे, क्योंकि 25 दिसंबर सुशासन दिवस के अवसर पर सीएम इस कार्यक्रम को प्रदेश स्तर पर लॉन्च करेंगे। इससे पहले जिले के 6 विभागों में फाइलिंग के झंझट से मुक्ति पाने के लिए ई-ऑफिस के रूप में काम का डाटा तैयार किया जा चुका है। जिनमें उपायुक्त कार्यालय, अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त कार्यालय, एसडीएम, सीटीएम, डीआरओ और डीडीपीओ कार्यालय ई-ऑफिस के पोर्टल पर आ गए हैं। शुक्रवार को इसी संदर्भ में डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह ने सभी विभागों के विभागाध्यक्षों की कार्यशाला का की अध्यक्षता की।

सभी विभागों की सरकारी ई-मेल आईडी एनआईसी के माध्यम से तैयार कर दी गई है। जिन विभागों ने मुख्यालय स्तर पर अपनी आईडी बनवाई है। उससे संबंधित सामग्री वहां भेज दी है। सोमवार तक जिला प्रशासन को भी उपलब्ध करवा दें, क्योंकि यह कार्य विगत 15 नवंबर से शुरू कर दिया गया है। कार्यशाला में सुशासन सहयोगी अंबालिका खन्‍ना ने बताया कि इस प्रणाली से समय की बचत होगी।

वहीं पेपरलेस प्रक्रिया को बढ़ावा मिलेगा और संबंधित अधिकारी व कर्मचारी की जबाबदेही भी तैयार होगी। डीसी ने बताया कि अन्य विभिन्न प्रक्रियाओं के बाद ई-ऑफिस के तहत काम करने की कवायद की जाएगी। इस पर शीघ्रता से कार्य शुरू किया जा रहा है। एडीसी डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने बैठक में परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के निर्देश दिए।

