कोरोना का कहर:दीपावली से लेकर अब तक 9 की माैत, प्रदेश में 9वें नंबर से 5वें पर पहुंचा पानीपत

पानीपत9 मिनट पहले
पानीपत. अभी काेराेना खत्म नहीं हुअा है, छठ पूजा के अवसर पर दिल्ली पैरलल नहर पर पूजा के दौरान बिना मास्क और बिना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नजर आए लोग।

काेराेना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका सच साबित हाेती दिख रही है। दीपावली से अबतक 8 दिनाें में ही 9 की माैत हाे चुकी है। ताे वहीं 50 की औसत से 400 केस आ चुके हैं। दीपावली से पहले पानीपत 110 माैताें के साथ प्रदेश में 9वें नंबर पर था। 9 माैतें हाेने के कारण 5वें स्थान पर पहुंच गया है। 4 की हालत गंभीर है। उनका खानपुर में इलाज चल रहा है। अब तक जितनी माैतें हुई हैं, उनमें 96 प्रतिशत 50 साल या उससे ज्यादा उम्र वालाें की हुई।

शनिवार काे भी जिले में कुल 50 नए केस मिले, इनमें मतलाैडा में एक साल के बच्चे सहित परिवार के 4 सदस्य शामिल हैं। वहीं रिसालू वासी 78 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की काेराेना से माैत हुई है। हाेम आइसाेलेशन में मरीज ज्यादा रिकवर हुए हैं। वहीं माैत भी नहीं हाे रही है। जिले में 5 महीनाें में करीब 5747 मरीजाें काे हाेम आइसाेलेशन में रखा गया है। 5342 हाेम आइसाेलेशन में ठीक हाे चुके हैं। इनमें से करीब 138 मरीजाें की तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद ही सिविल अस्पताल सहित अन्य अस्पतालों में एडमिट किया था। ये सब भी रिकवर हुए। यानी हाेम आइसाेलेशन में एक भी माैत नहीं हुई है। जिले में अब भी 464 एक्टिव मरीजाें में से 82.11 प्रतिशत मरीज यानी 381 मरीज हाेम आइसाेलेशन में रखे गए हैं।

8304 लाेग हाे चुके स्वस्थ

सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक 8893 केस पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 8304 लाेग काेराेना से स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं। कुल केसाें की ये 93.38% रिकवरी हुई है। रिकवरी प्रतिशत में 18 दिनाें में 2.14 प्रतिशत की कमी आ गई है क्याेंकि अब नए केस ज्यादा मिल रहे और रिकवरी कम हाे रही है। 3 नवंबर काे जिले में 95.52 प्रतिशत तक रिकवरी हाे गई थी। शनिवार काे स्वास्थ्य विभाग 1 हजार सैंपल लेने का टारगेट पूरा नहीं कर पाया है। शनिवार 825 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए है।

