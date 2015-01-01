पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:आज से पानीपत रुकते हुए जाएंगी सचखंड और बांद्रा-जम्मू एक्सप्रेस, पंजाब में प्रदर्शन के कारण दिल्ली तक आ रहीं थीं

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
पंजाब में किसानों के प्रदर्शन के कारण दो महीने से दिल्ली तक ही आ रही सचखंड एक्सप्रेस और बांद्रा-जम्मू एक्सप्रेस मंगलवार से पानीपत स्टेशन पर रुकते हुए गंतव्य के लिए रवाना होंगी। वहीं, अभी तक अंबाला तक ही जा रही पश्चिम और शहीद एक्सप्रेस मंगलवार से अमृतसर तक जाएंगी।

रेलवे ने सोमवार से दिल्ली-ऊना जनशताब्दी भी चलेगी। पंजाब में किसानों के प्रदर्शन के कारण इस ट्रेन को रद्द कर दिया गया था। सोमवार को दिल्ली से चलकर हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना के लिए रवाना की गई। मंगलवार को ऊना से चलकर दिल्ली तक जाने वाली जनशताब्दी का भी संचालन किया जाएगा। पंजाब में प्रदर्शन के कारण सचखंड और बांद्रा-जम्मू एक्सप्रेस को दिल्ली पर ही रोका जा रहा था।

