पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पाेलियाे अभियान:कल से 2 फरवरी तक जिले में करीब 2 लाख बच्चों को पिलाई जाएगी पाेलियाे

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. जिले का वैक्सीन स्टोर जहां रखी हैं पोलियो ड्रॉप्स। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानीपत. जिले का वैक्सीन स्टोर जहां रखी हैं पोलियो ड्रॉप्स।
  • लघु सचिवालय में डीसी राष्ट्रीय टीकाकरण दिवस काे लेकर अधिकारियाें की ले चुके हैं मीटिंग

जिले में अब 31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक 2 लाख बच्चाें काे पाेलियाे की दवा पिलाई जाएगी। बता दें कि पहले ये कार्यक्रम 17 से 19 जनवरी तक हाेने वाला था, लेकिन 16 जनवरी से काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम हाेने के कारण इसे कुछ समय के लिए टाल दिया गया था। इन तीन दिनाें में जिले के 2 लाख 5 हजार बच्चाें काे पाेलियाे ड्राॅप पिलाई जाएगी।

डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह प्लस पोलियो अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए सभी संबंधित विभाग को अपनी-अपनी भूमिका सकारात्मक रूप से निभाने के निर्देश पहले ही दे चुके हैं। डीसी ने कहा कि एक भी बच्चा अगर छूट जाता है तो इस अभियान को पूर्ण रूप देने का अभिप्राय छूट जाता है। इसलिए सभी इस अभियान को सफल बनाने में अपना पूर्ण सहयोग दें। हाई रिस्क एरिया में ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। शहरी क्षेत्र में प्रवासी मजदूरों के परिवार आते-जाते रहते हैं। कोरोना को देखते हुए इसकी गंभीरता और ज्यादा बढ़ गई है। इसलिए इसमें कोई भी कोताही ना बरतें।

कमजोरी हो तो विभाग से करवाएं सैंपलिंग

सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने कहा कि अगर किसी बच्चे के अंदर विगत समय से शरीर के किसी भी अंग में सूनापन या कमजोरी महसूस हो तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग के माध्यम से चैक करवा लें। साथ की साथ सैंपलिंग भी करवा लें। बच्चों के टीकाकरण में कोई भी लापरवाही ना बरतें। समय दर समय टीकाकरण जरूर करवाएं। बीते दिनाें हुई बैठक में विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन डाॅ. अविरल शर्मा ने पोलियो से संबंधित आंकड़े प्रस्तुत किए थे।

डेटा लेकर दवाई पिलाएं

​​​​​​​डीसी ने बताया कि भट्ठे, झुग्गी-झोपड़ियाें और निर्माणाधीन स्थलों के एरिया में मजूदरों का पूरा डेटा लेकर दवाई पिलवाई जाए। उन्होंने डीएफएससी मंजूला दहिया को कहा कि वे सभी भट्ठों से प्रवासी मजदूरों के बच्चों की लिस्ट तैयार करवा लें और इसे स्वास्थ्य विभाग को सौंप दें।

सभी औद्योगिक संगठनों से तालमेल स्थापित करें

डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि सभी औद्योगिक संगठनों के साथ भी तालमेल स्थापित कर उन्हें सूचना दें, ताकि उनके यहां संस्थान के अंदर जितने भी प्रवासी श्रमिक रह रहे हैं, उनके बच्चों को पोलियो उन्मूलन अभियान के दौरान दवाई पिलाई जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser