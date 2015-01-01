पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Fury Is Developing Due To Non availability Of Public Representatives, People Sitting On Dharna Announced Will Struggle Till Last Breath

सब्जी मंडी शिफ्टिंग मामला:जन प्रतिनिधियाें के न पहुंचने से पनप रहा है रोष, धरने पर बैठे लोगों ने किया ऐलान- आखिरी सांस तक करेंगे संघर्ष

पानीपत6 घंटे पहले
पानीपत. सनौली रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी के शिफ्टिंग के विरोध में धरने पर बैठे मासाखोर और फल विक्रेता प्रदर्शन करते हुए। फोटो | भास्कर
  • मासाखाेर और फल विक्रेताओं का 8वें दिन भी धरना रहा जारी

सनाैली राेड स्थित सब्जी मंडी के शिफ्टिंग के विराेध में आए मासाखोर और फल विक्रेताओं का धरना 9वें दिन मंगलवार को भी जारी रहा। जन प्रतिनिधियों के धरना स्थल पर न पहुंचने के कारण लोगों में आक्रोश बढ़ता ही जा रहा है।

उन्होंने ऐलान कर दिया है कि जल्द ही पार्षद या नेता उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान कराने के लिए नहीं आते तो वह उग्र आंदोलन को बाध्य होंगे। इसकी जिम्मेदारी जिला प्रशासन की होगी। सनौली रोड स्थित शिव चौक पर सब्जी मंडी संघर्ष समिति द्वारा किए जा रहे धरना प्रदर्शन में बच्चे और महिलाएं पिछले 5 दिनों से भूख हड़ताल पर बैठी हैं।

जिला पार्षद देव मलिक और मंडी प्रधान प्रेम ने कहा कि धरना स्थल पर दिन- प्रतिदिन लोगों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। हरियाणा व्यापार मंडल ने पूरा समर्थन दे दिया है लेकिन एक भी पार्षद और नेता के इतना भी वक्त नहीं है कि वह एक बार धरनास्थल पर आकर उनकी पीड़ा को सुन सकें। जबकि वह अपने लिए स्थानीय लोगों के लिए धरना दे रहे हैं।

सब्जी मंडी के नई अनाज मंडी में शिफ्ट होने से आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को काफी दूर सब्जियां और फल लेने जाना पड़ेगा। शहर के अंदर सब्जी मंडी का होना बहुत जरूरी है। मंडी दूर हो जाने से मंहगाई भी डेढ़ गुना बढ़ जाएगी।

देव मलिक ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि धरने पर बैठे लोग जल्द ही पार्षदों और नेताओं के ऑफिस और घरों के बाहर जाकर बैठ जाएंगे। उन्हें तब तक घरों और ऑफिसों के बाहर नहीं निकलने देंगे जब तक प्रशासन सब्जी मंडी शिफ्टिंग का फैसला वापस नहीं ले लेता है।

इस दौरान कोई अप्रिय घटना होती है तो इसकी जिम्मेदारी जिला प्रशासन की होगी। इस मौके पर धरनास्थल पर बैठे सभी लोेगों ने हाथ उठाकर अपनी सहमति दर्ज करवाई। एेलान किया कि मरते दम तक सब्जी मंडी को बचाने के लिए संघर्ष करते रहेंगे।

इस अवसर पर काजल, दीपक, मोहित, नन्दनी, राजकुमार, दर्शना, कमलेश, अनिता, सुनीता, राजबाला, संसार सिंह, राकेश देशवाल, दलबीर भोंसले, हरबंस लाल, देशराज, मुरारी लाल, सोनू, संजय सैनी, दीपक, रवि, सुनील, सन्नी, बंटी, जतिन, जॉनी आदि मौजूद रहे।

