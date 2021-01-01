पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:किसानों के आश्वासन के बाद भी रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहती सरकार, सीएम का कार्यक्रम रद्द

पानीपत
पानीपत. ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली के साथ किसान परेड के लिए जाते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानीपत. ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली के साथ किसान परेड के लिए जाते हुए।
  • 20 जनवरी को भाकियू ने कहा था : सीएम या मंत्री मंजूर नहीं, अफसर करें ध्वजारोहण
  • अब मुख्य सचिव फहराएंगे स्टेडियम में तिरंगा

गणतंत्र दिवस पर शिवाजी स्टेडियम में झंडा फहराने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल नहीं आ रहे हैं। अब हरियाणा सरकार के मुख्य सचिव आईएएस विजय वर्धन सुबह 9:50 बजे तिरंगा फहराएंगे। विरोध न करने के किसानों के आश्वासन के बाद भी सरकार कोई रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहती थी। प्रशासनिक फीडबैक के बाद सोमवार दोपहर को सीएम का कार्यक्रम रद्द कर मुख्य सचिव की जिम्मेदारी लगाई गई।

किसानों ने तो विरोध न करने की बात कही थी, लेकिन इतने सारे किसानों को रोक पाना किसान यूनियन के लिए मुमकिन नहीं था। इसलिए, सीएम का कार्यक्रम रद्द कर सरकार ने विवाद को ही खत्म कर दिया। मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन शताब्दी से सोमवार रात 08:30 बजे पानीपत पहुंचे।

गुरुवार 20 जनवरी को भारतीय किसान यूनियन (भाकियू) ने डीसी को ज्ञापन देकर सीएम के कार्यक्रम का विरोध किया था। कहा था कि न तो सीएम और न ही कोई मंत्री स्वीकार है। कोई प्रशासनिक अफसर ही ध्वजारोहण करे। हालांकि, बाद में किसान नेताओं के बयान के बाद लोकल किसान प्रधानों ने प्रशासन को भरोसा तो दिया था, लेकिन सरकार असहज थी।

सरकार को आशंका थी कि सीएम के कार्यक्रम में खलल पड़ सकता है

आखिरकार, सोमवार को सीएम का कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिया गया। वह अब पंचकूला में झंडा फहराएंगे। कार्यक्रम को लेकर रविवार रात मुख्यमंत्री की चार-पांच बड़े अफसरों के साथ मीटिंग हुई थी। रात में ही फैसला ले लिया गया था, लेकिन जिला मुख्यालय पानीपत में सोमवार सुबह सूचना पहुंची। डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह ने इस बारे में कहा कि यह फैसला सरकार लेवल पर ली जाती है। हमने तो किसानों से बात और तैयारी कर ली थी।

विरोध न करने का वादा करने वाली भाकियू खुश, क्योंकि अब गलत होने का अंदेशा नहीं

भाकियू ने कहा- अच्छा है सीएम नहीं आ रहे

भाकियू के जिला प्रधान कुलदीप बलाना ने सीएम के नहीं आने का स्वागत किया है। बलाना ने कहा कि शहर के बीच में कार्यक्रम हो रहा है। सबको समझाना मुश्किल है। अगर कोई शरारती कुछ विवाद उत्पन्न कर देता तो नाम किसानों का बदनाम होता। इसलिए, अच्छा है कि सीएम नहीं आ रहे हैं।

विधायक विज की सफाई, बदलाव होते रहते हैं

शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज ने इस बारे में कहा कि सीएम के कार्यक्रम में बदलाव होते रहते हैं। किसानों ने तो विरोध न करने की बात कह दी थी। विज ने कहा कि सीएम आते तो शहर से जुड़े कुछ प्रोजेक्ट की घोषणा हो जाती।

सीएम अवाॅर्ड की उम्मीद लगाए लोगों में निराशा

सीएम के हाथों अवार्ड पाने के लिए प्रयासरत राजनेताओं और नौकरशाहों को मुख्यमंत्री का कार्यक्रम रद्द होने से बड़ी निराशा हाथ लगी। कई अफसर सोमवार को पानीपत आ रहे थे, लेकिन एन वक्त में कार्यक्रम बदल लिया।

अवॉर्ड पाने वालों की अभी तक सूची जारी नहीं

देर शाम तक अवार्ड पाने वालों की सूची तैयार हुई। प्रशासन के पास सिफारिश पहुंचने से लिस्ट बनाने में मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। देर रात तक प्रशासन ने लिस्ट जारी नहीं की। सुबह के समय इस सूची में कुछ नाम जोड़े जा सकते हैं।

