जागरूकता:छोटे दुकानदारों व व्यापारियों का सपोर्ट करे सरकार, तभी बचेगा और बढ़ेगा रोजगार : गर्ग

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
गुरुद्वारा रोड बाजार में हरियाणा प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष बजरंगदास गर्ग व्यापारियों से बातचीत करते हुए।

हरियाणा प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष व अखिल भारतीय व्यापार मंडल के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव बजरंग गर्ग ने व्यापारियों के साथ मीटिंग के बाद कहा कि जब तक सरकार छोटे दुकानदारों व व्यापारियों को सपोर्ट नहीं करेगी, न तो रोजगार बचेगा न बढ़ेगा। चंडीगढ़ से दिल्ली जाते वक्त गर्ग मंगलवार को पानीपत में रुके और व्यापारियों के साथ बैठक की।

गर्ग ने कहा कि जब तक युवाओं को रोजगार नहीं मिल जाता, हर माह सरकार 10 हजार रुपए गुजारा के लिए पगार दे। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक सरकार को चिंता नहीं होगी, युवाओं को रोजगार नहीं मिलेगा।गुरुद्वारा रोड बाजार के प्रधान सुरेश बवेजा को व्यापार मंडल जिला पानीपत का प्रधान बनाया गया।

व्यापारियों ने गर्ग से दुकानदारों को आ रही दिक्कतों के बारे में बताया कि कैसे सुरक्षा का माहौल ठीक नहीं है। इस मौके पर प्रधान भगवान दास बरेजा, राजेश सुरी, अशोक सलूजा, मुुल्लख राज मक्कड़, इंद्रजीत कथूरिया, विशाल वर्मा, दर्शन बवेजा, प्रधान हरबंस खुराना, मदन बरेजा, कुलदीप जैन, मुनीश सडाना सहित अनेक गणमान्य व्यक्ति मौजूद रहे।

