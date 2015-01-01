पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरीश शर्मा सुसाइड केस:हरीश ने कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए जान दी, पर भाजपा उनको नहीं बचा पाई

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा ने तो अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए जान दे दी, लेकिन भाजपा अपने सीनियर कार्यकर्ता की जान नहीं बचा पाई। 18 नवंबर को सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी में हरीश ने यही कहा था कि अपने कार्यकर्ताओं लिए वह जान भी दे देंगे। यही हुआ। पटाखा विवाद हो या कोई अन्य केस, अपने साथियों के लिए हरीश जेल भी गए। लेकिन उसी भाजपा नेता हरीश पर जब केस दर्ज हुआ तो पार्टी के नेता खड़े नहीं हुए। जो खड़े भी हुए, उसमें देरी हो गई। यहीं कारण था कि सांसद संजय भाटिया के खिलाफ लोगों में गुस्सा था और लोगों ने नारे भी लगाए। लोगाें ने कहा कि सांसद संजय भाटिया अगर दिल से चाहते तो मजाल है कि केस आगे बढ़ता।

जब रोने लगे विधायक प्रमोद विज
हरीश का शव देख शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज सोनीपत सिविल अस्पताल में रोने लगे। लोगों ने उन्हें ढांढस बंधाया। वे 18 नवंबर से ही हरीश के साथ हो गए। 19 नवंबर को हरीश के नहर में छलांग लगाने के बाद तो पूरी तरह से समर्पित हो गए। परिवार को सांत्वना देने के साथ ही तलाशी में भी लगे रहे। रविवार को सुबह से ही एनडीआरएफ के साथ सोनीपत में लगे रहे। हरीश शर्मा गरीब ब्राह्मण परिवार से थे। बावजूद इसके उन्होंने पार्टी में कद्दावर छवि बनाई। जीटी रोड पर धरना देते हुए रो रहे तहसील कैंप वाले यहीं तो कह रहे थे कि हमारे लिए लड़ने वाला पुलिस की बर्बरता के कारण चला गया।

पार्थिव शरीर को देखने उमड़े नेता

शहर का कोई ऐसा नेता नहीं जो हरीश शर्मा के पार्थिव शरीर को देखने न उमड़ा हो। कांग्रेस से जहां बुल्ले शाह, धर्मपाल गुप्ता, राजू चावला, सरदार बलजीत, सुनील वर्मा, सुभाष बठला, मुकेश टुटेजा आदि मौजूद रहे। वहीं भाजपा से लोकेश नांगरू, दुष्यंत भट्‌ट, देव मलिक, अशोक कटारिया, सुरेश गुंबर, संजीव दहिया, अशोक नारंग, गजेंद्र सलूजा सहित सैकड़ों लोग मौजूद रहे।

कांग्रेस व भाजपा नेताओं ने भी सरकार को निकम्मा बताया

  • कांग्रेस नेता धर्मपाल गुप्ता ने कहा कि जनता निर्वाचित सरकार में ही जनप्रतिनिधियों की कोई कीमत नहीं समझी जा रही। इसलिए हरीश शर्मा के साथ ऐसा हुआ। मामले की सीबीआई जांच हो।
  • हरियाणा व्यापार मंडल के चेयरमैन बजरंगदास गर्ग ने कहा कि जनप्रतिनिधि के साथ अन्याय हो रहा है तो आम जनता के साथ क्या होगा।
  • कांग्रेस नेता बुल्ले शाह ने कहा कि यह सब इसी सरकार में हो सकता है। क्या मजाल है कि अफसर मंत्री का कहना न मानकर न्याय मांग रही पब्लिक पर लाठी भांजे।
  • भाजपा पार्षद दुष्यंत भट्‌ट ने कहा कि अफसरों को बर्खास्त करना चाहिए।
  • भाजपा के पार्षद देव मलिक ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं पर पुलिस की बर्बता पहली बार हो रही है।
  • एडवाकेट व भाजपा के युवा नेता मनोज कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि हरीश शर्मा मरे, बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता भी पिटे।
  • सीनियर एडवोकेट हरीश शर्मा ने सीबीआई जांच और आरोपी अफसरों को बर्खास्त करने की मांग की।
