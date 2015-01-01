पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिपो होल्डर से पार्षद बनने तक का सफर:हरीश ने 3 दिन धरना दे 13 साल पहले खुलवाया था तहसील कैंप का जो कट, न्याय दिलाने के लिए लोगों ने वहीं 4 घंटे तक रखा उनका शव

पानीपत26 मिनट पहले
जीटी रोड पर तहसील कैंप का यह कट हरीश के प्रयासों के बाद ही बना था।
  • 1977 में जनता पार्टी के शासन में डिपो होल्डर बने, फिर शहर की राजनीति में उतरे, साल 2000 में पहली बार पार्षद बने थे

भाजपा नेता पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा ने 13 साल पहले 2007 में 3 दिन धरने देकर जीटी रोड पर फ्लाईओवर के नीचे जो तहसील कैंप मोड़ पर कट खुलवाया था, रविवार को उनका शव उसी कट के पास न्याय के लिए 4 घंटे रखा गया। शव उठा भी तो पुलिस की बर्बरता के बीच। रात 8:40 बजे जब पुलिस लाठियां भांज रही थी तो परिजन जैसे-तैसे शव उठाकर ले गए। 2000 में तहसील कैंप एरिया में पार्षद चुने गए हरीश पर 14 मुकदमे हुए, सब के सब मुकदमे उन्होंने पब्लिक के लिए झेले। उन पर तत्कालीन तहसीलदार सुरेश ने एससी-एसटी एक्ट में केस दर्ज करवा दिया था। मामला तब भी पब्लिक की रजिस्ट्री का था। आज भी अपने कार्यकर्ता के लिए ही पटाखा विवाद में फंसे।

