हरीश शर्मा सुसाइड केस:एसआईटी प्रमुख से बोलीं हरीश की पत्नी- उन्हें जान देने के लिए उकसाया गया

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा की फाइल फोटो।
  • एसआईटी ने कब्जे में लिया हरीश का मोबाइल, 10 दिन में फाइनल रिपोर्ट देने का वादा

भाजपा नेता हरीश शर्मा सुसाइड केस में रोहतक जाने से मना करने के बाद एसआईटी ने शुक्रवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस (वीसी) के जरिए बेटी अंजलि और पत्नी प्रेम देवी से बातचीत की। एसआईटी प्रमुख रोहतक रेंज एडीजीपी संदीप खिरवार ने जब पत्नी ने पूछा कि अब क्या कहना चाहते हो, तब उन्होंने कहा कि पति हरीश सुसाइड नहीं कर सकते। अगर आप शहर के किसी भी व्यक्ति से पूछो तो सब यही बोलेंगे।

उनको मरने के लिए मजबूर किया गया। जिन्होंने यह घिनौना काम किया उन्हें गिरफ्तार करो। पार्षद अंजलि शर्मा ने यू-ट्यूबर्स से हुई पूछताछ के बारे में पूछा तो एडीजीपी ने बयान डिस्क्लोज करने से मना कर दिया। अंजलि ने कहा कि उन्होंने विधायक के कहने पर यू-ट्यूबर्स के नाम नहीं लिखवाए हैं। उनसे दोनों पर पिता के वीडियो को गलत तरीके से चलाने का आरोप लगाया है।

अंजलि ने बताया कि पिता ने अपने मोबाइल से 18 नवंबर को दोपहर 2:23 बजे आखरी बात यू-ट्यूबर्स कुलवंत सिंह से बात की थी। पिता ने वीडियो चलाने से मना भी किया था। बेटी ने कार्रवाई को लेकर पूछा तो एडीजीपी ने 10 दिन में फाइनल रिपोर्ट गृहमंत्री को सौंपने की बात कही।

15 मिनट तक हुई बात

अंजलि ने बताया कि डीएसपी कार्यालय में रोहतक की साइबर टीम व पुलिसकर्मी आए थे। वहां सेटअप तैयार नहीं था। तब उसने रोहतक डीएसपी गोरखपाल राणा के वाॅट्स एप पर कॉल की तो नेट प्रॉब्लम की वजह से बात नहीं हो पाई। साइबर सेल के सदस्य ने बाहर लाकर उनकी मोबाइल के जरिए वीसी कराई। करीब 15 मिनट तक एडीजीपी ने बात की।

फुटेज भी कब्जे में ली

एडीजीपी ने बेटी से पूछा कि सीआईए के नाम किस आधार पर दिए हैं। तब उसने कहा कि रात को सिविल वर्दी और गाड़ियां घर के आसपास चक्कर लगा रही हैं। उन्हें बताया गया कि सिविल वर्दी वाले सीआईए के पुलिसकर्मी थी। अंजलि ने 16 नवंबर को घर पर आए पुलिसकर्मियों की फुटेज भी पुलिस को सौंपी है। साइबर टीम उनके घर पहुंची और 24 दिन बाद शर्मा का मोबाइल को कब्जे में लिया।

