पानीपत में हत्या:युवक की हत्या, आरोप-महिला से कैरेक्टर पर अंगुली उठाना बर्दाश्त नहीं हुआ, ले ली जान

18 मिनट पहले
सिंबॉलिक इमेज।
  • फैक्ट्री में काम करता था उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला मुजफ्फरनगर के मथुरा गांव का अनिल
  • सुबह करीब 10 बजे किसी ने 100 नंबर पर कॉल करके सूचना दी, पत्नी संगीता मौके पर ही थी

पानीपत में मंगलवार को एक युवक की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। आरोप मृतक की पत्नी पर ही है। पुलिस के मुताबिक प्राथमिक जांच में पता चला है कि मृतक युवक अपनी पत्नी के चरित्र पर शक करता था, जिसके चलते दोनों में अक्सर विवाद हो जाता था। हालांकि फिलहाल केस की गहनता से जांच-पड़ताल का क्रम जारी है।

मामला जावा कॉलोनी का है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला मुजफ्फरनगर के मथुरा गांव का अनिल फैक्ट्री में काम करता था। मंगलवार सुबह उसकी हत्या कर दी गई। इस बारे में पड़ोसी ने सुबह करीब 10 बजे 100 नंबर पर कॉल करके सूचना दी। जब पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो उसकी पत्नी संगीता वहीं थी। जानकारी यह भी है कि पत्नी के चरित्र पर संदेह के चलते अनिल का अक्सर विवाद हो जाता था और बीच-बचाव पड़ोसियों को करना पड़ता था।

पुलिस ने शव को मोर्चरी में भिजवा दिया, वहीं संगीता से पूछताछ करके हत्या की वजह का पता लगाने की कोशिश की। इस बारे में थाना चांदनी बाग प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर हरविंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि अनिल की हत्या किसने और क्यों की, इस बात का पता लगाया जा रहा है। हत्या का संदेह मृतक की पत्नी पर है।

