पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दबंगई:जुआ खेलने के विरोध में मारपीट, अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी बनी जंग का मैदान

पानीपत17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी पर बाबूराम पर डंडों से हमला करते दूसरे पक्ष के लोग।
  • वधावा राम कॉलोनी में मारपीट के बाद सिविल अस्पताल में मेडिकल के लिए पहुंचे थे दोनों गुट
  • इमरजेंसी में एक गुट के युवकों ने लाठी-डंडों से जमकर की मारपीट, एक गंभीर रूप से हुआ घायल

किला थाना क्षेत्र की वधावा राम कॉलोनी में जुआ खेलने के विरोध में बुधवार रात को दो गुटों में मारपीट हो गई। जिसमें दोनों पक्षों के लोग घायल हुए। इसके बाद दोनों गुट सिविल अस्पताल में मेडिकल कराने पहुंचे। यहां एक गुट के लोगों ने दूसरे गुट के एक व्यक्ति को अकेला पाकर लाठी-डंडों से जमकर मारपीट कर दी। गंभीर रूप से घायल व्यक्ति को प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। बुधवार शाम तक किसी पक्ष ने पुलिस में शिकायत नहीं की थी। पूरी वारदात CCTV कैमरे में कैद हो गई है।

वधावा राम कॉलोनी के रामस्वरूप ने बताया कि उनके पास ही घर में एक गैंग सक्रीय है। जो जुआ और सट्‌टा खेलते हैं। उनके छोटे भाई बाबूराम ने बुधवार रात को इसका विरोध किया तो आरोपियों ने मारपीट कर दी। दोनों पक्षों में मारपीट हुई। जिसमें बाबूराम व दूसरे पक्ष का दीपक घायल हुआ। दोनों घायल सिविल अस्पताल में मेडिकल कराने पहुंचे।

बाबूराम पक्ष मेडिकल कराकर इमरजेंसी से बाहर आया तो दूसरे पक्ष के 20-25 लोग खड़े मिले। डर के कारण वह वापस इमरजेंसी में चले गए। आरोप है कि किला थाना पुलिस को घटनाक्रम बताकर मौके पर बुलाने के लिए फोन किया, लेकिन पुलिस नहीं आई। घंटों बाद भी जब बाबूराम पक्ष इमरजेंसी से बाहर नहीं आया तो दूसरे पक्ष के लोग लाठी-डंडे लेकर इमरजेंसी में घुस गए। गेट पर ही बाबूराम को पकड़ लिया और जमीन पर गिराकर जमकर लाठी-डंडों बरसाये।

कुछ युवकों ने बाबूराम को बाहर खींचने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन बाबूराम पक्ष के लोगों के आने पर वह उसे छोड़कर भाग गए। मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक आरोपी युवक भाग चुके थे। परिजनों ने बाबूराम को घायल अवस्था में एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।

पुलिस को देते हैं मंथली
रामस्वरूप ने बताया कि वधावा राम कॉलोनी में काफी समय से जुआ और सट्‌टे का धंधा चल रहा है। कई बार किला थाना पुलिस ने शिकायत की। शिकायत करने पर पुलिस पहले ही आरोपियों को फोन करके अपने आने की सूचना दे देती है। जिससे आरोपी मकानों से भाग जाते हैं। मौके पर कुछ नहीं मिलता तो पुलिस कहती है कि यहां तो कोई जुआ नहीं खेला जा रहा है। आरोप है कि पुलिस को मंथली दिय जाता है। जिस कारण वह आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं करती है।

झाड़ियों में छिपाए थे डंडे
रामस्वरूप ने बताया कि दूसरे पक्ष के लोग डंडों के साथ सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। लोगों की नजरों से बचने के लिए उन्होंने इमरजेंसी से पहले ही अस्पताल परिसर में झाड़ियों में डंडों को छिपा दिया। हमला बोलने से पहले सभी डंडों से लैस हो गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें