अभियान:स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम घर-घर जाकर कुष्ठ रोगियों की करेगी तलाश : सीएमओ

पानीपत10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एएनएम काे ट्रेनिंग देते सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा।
  • दिसंबर में शहर में चलेगा अभियान, एएनएम काे सिविल अस्पताल में दी गई ट्रेनिंग
  • एक टीम रोजाना 20 से 25 घरों में सदस्यों की करेगी जांच

जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम घर-घर जाकर कुष्ठ रोगियों की तलाश करेगी। राष्ट्रीय कुष्ठ उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रदेशभर से पानीपत का चयन किया गया है। दिसंबर महीने में कभी भी ये अभिमान शुरू हाे सकता है। ये सर्वे शहर में चलेगा, लेकिन अभी तक टीमें और तारीख तय नहीं हुई है। यह जानकारी सीएमओ डॉ. संतलाल वर्मा ने मंगलवार काे डॉक्टर्स एवं हेल्थ वर्कर्स के प्रशिक्षण सत्र में दी। सीएमओ ने बताया कि पानीपत में उद्योग होने के कारण प्रवासी जनसंख्या ज्यादा है। इसलिए यहां कुष्ठ के मामले मिलने की आशंका है।

कुष्ठ रोगियों की जानकारी एक निर्धारित प्रारूप में एकत्रित करने की जिम्मेदारी सीनियर मेडिकल ऑफिसर एवं मेडिकल ऑफिसर की होगी। इसमें शहर के सभी एएनएम काे मंगलवार काे ट्रेनिंग दी गई है। सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल ने बताया कि कुष्ठ संक्रामक रोग है। कुष्ठ रोग जागरूकता एवं सर्वेक्षण अभियान में आशा एवं स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं की सहायता ली जाएगी। एक टीम हर रोज 20 से 25 घरों में हर सदस्य की जांच करेगी। इस समय जिले के साैदापुर गांव में कुष्ठ राेग आश्रम में करीब 30 कुष्ठ राेगी रह रहे हैं।

लेप्रसी को कैसे जानें
कुष्ठ राेग यानी लेप्रसी एक ऐसी बीमारी है जो हवा के जरिए फैलती है। लेप्रसी को हैनसेन रोग भी कहा जाता है। यह बीमारी बहुत धीमी रफ्तार से ग्रो होनेवाले बैक्टीरिया से फैलती है इसलिए पूरी तरह इसके लक्षण सामने आने में कई बार 4 से 5 साल का समय भी लग जाता है। जिस बैक्टीरिया के कारण यह बीमारी फैलती है, उसे माइक्रोबैक्टीरियम लेप्रै कहा जाता है। इसी कारण इस बीमारी का इंग्लिश नेम लेप्रसी रखा गया है।

नि:शुल्क होगा इलाज
गोलियों के रूप में 6 से 12 माह तक दवाई लेनी होगी। यह इलाज नि:शुल्क होगा। डाॅक्टराें की अपील है कि वे स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं का सहयोग करें और त्वचा रोग संबंधी जानकारी दें, ताकि समय पर पहचान कर इलाज शुरू किया जा सके।

