पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भर्ती मामला:स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों पर अपने नजदीकियों को नौकरी देने के आरोप, दो सप्ताह में रिपोर्ट तलब

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

सिविल अस्पताल, सीएचसी और पीएचसी में राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के तहत दिसंबर 2019 में हुई भर्ती पर लगातार सवाल उठ रहे हैं। गांव हथवाला की एक अभ्यार्थी ने इस भर्ती पर सवाल उठाते हुए इसकी शिकायत गृह मंत्री सहित 6 अधिकारियों काे भेजी है। इसी शिकायत पर एसीएस ने एनएचएम निदेशक को दो सप्ताह में रिपोर्ट सौंपने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

शिकायतकर्ता का आरोप है कि स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों ने योग्य अभ्यार्थियों को दरकिनार कर अपने उन नजदीकियों को नौकरी दी है जिनके कागजात भी फर्जी है। इसके अलावा एएनएम और जीएनएम की भर्ती पर भी सवाल उठ रहे हैं। अधिकारियों पर आरोप है कि उन्होंनें सीएचसी और पीएचसी पर अपनी मर्जी से बाहरी अभ्यार्थियों को प्राथमिकता दी है, जबकि नियमानुसार स्थानीय अभ्यार्थियों को प्राथमिकता मिलनी थी। ये मामला भी हाई कोर्ट पहुंच चुका है।

एएनएम और जीएनएम की भर्ती पर भी सवाल

सिविल अस्पताल सहित जिले के स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में एएनएम और जीएनएम भर्ती भर्ती होनी थी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए विज्ञापन के अनुसार स्थानीय अभ्यर्थियों को इसमें प्राथमिकता मिलनी थी। शिकायतकर्ता का आरोप है कि गांव आट्टा और महावटी में इन शर्तों का उल्लंघन किया गया।

हाई कोर्ट में भी पहुंचा मामला

एएनएम और जीएनएम भर्ती में घोटाले की शिकायत लेकर एक अन्य युवक ने भी हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। वह मंजूर हो गई है। इसमें भी सिविल सर्जन डीजी हेल्थ एनएचएम निदेशक आदि को पार्टी बनाया गया है। इस संबंध में कोर्ट की ओर से नोटिस भी जारी हुआ है।

भर्ती के उस वक्त मैं नहीं था

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि मामले की जांच डीसी ने सीटीएम को सौंपी है। उन्हें ही रिपोर्ट तैयार कर एनएचएम निदेशक और डीजी हेल्थ को भेजनी है। यह उनके समय का मामला नहीं है। वह उस वक्त पानीपत जिले के सिविल सर्जन नहीं थे। कमेटी के सदस्यों ने बताया कि भर्ती में पूरी पारदर्शिता बरती गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें