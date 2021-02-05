पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों का प्रदर्शन कल:शनिवार को पानीपत के दोनों टोल प्लाजा पर बंद करेंगे हाईवे, मजदूर भी किसानों के साथ आए

पानीपत
पानीपत टोल प्लाजा पर धरने में शामिल किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • एंबुलेंस, शादी और जरूरी सेवा के वाहनों को रहेगी छूट
  • जाम में फंसने वाले लोगों को चाय-खाना देंगे किसान

पानीपत के किसानों ने शनिवार को दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक नेशनल हाईवे जाम करने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। किसान L&T और डाहर टोल प्लाजा पर इक्ट्ठे होकर हाईवे जाम करेंगे। किसानों के साथ मजदूर संगठन भी मौजूद होंगे। एंबुलेंस, शादी और जरूरी सेवा के वाहनों को छूट रहेगी। जाम में फंसने वाले लोगों को किसानों की ओर से चाय और खाना उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला प्रधान कुलदीप बलाना और किसान नेता बिंटू मलिक ने बताया कि पानीपत-दिल्ली नेशनल हाईवे को L&T टोल प्लाजा पर जाम किया जाएगा। वहीं, पानीपत-रोहतक नेशनल हाईवे को डाहर टोल प्लाजा पर जाम किया जाएगा। दोनों नेशनल हाईवे शनिवार दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक किसानों के हवाले रहेंगे।

सीटू पदाधिकारी सुनील दत्त ने कहा कि किसानों के साथ मजदूर संगठन भी कंधे से कंधा मिलाए खड़े हैं। शनिवार को चक्का जाम में मजदूर संगठन भी शामिल होंगे। दोनों टोल प्लाजा पर हजारों की संख्या किसान और मजदूरों के इक्ट्‌ठे होने का दावा किया गया है।

एंबुलेंस, शादी व जरूरी सेवा वाहनों को छूट
किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि शनिवार दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक हाईवे जाम के दौरान एंबुलेंस, निजी वाहन में मरीज, शादी के वाहनों और जरूरी सेवा वाहनों को छूट रहेगी। बाकी वाहनों को किसी भी हाल में नहीं गुजरने दिया जाएगा।

जाम में फंसने वालों को चाय और खाना
L&T टोल प्लाजा पर किसान आंदोलन के साथ से ही लंगर सेवा दी जा रही है। किसान नेताओं ने बताया कि दोनों टोल प्लाजा पर खाने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। जाम में फंसने वाले लोगों को चाय और खाना दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने आम जनता से शनिवार को 12 से 3 बजे तक घर ही रहने का सुझाव दिया है।

देर शाम तक सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर मंथन करता रहा पुलिस-प्रशासन
काफी मान-मुव्वकल के बाद भी किसान देशभर में नेशनल और स्टेट हाईवे जाम करने पर अड़े हुए हैं। पानीपत में किसानों ने दोनों टोल प्लाजा पर नेशनल हाईवे को जाम करने का ऐलान किया है। वहीं, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर शुक्रवार देर शाम तक पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिक मंथन करते रहे।

