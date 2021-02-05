पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानीपत में पुलिस पर हमला:झगड़े की सूचना पर पहुंचे होमगार्ड की गर्दन पर चाकू से वार, चौकी इंचार्ज के साथ हाथापाई

हमले में घायल होमगार्ड मोहित। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • चांदनी बाग थाना क्षेत्र की किशनपुरा चौकी पुलिस पर रविदास नगर में जानलेवा हमला
  • आरोपियों ने चाकू और लाठी-डंडों से किए वार, पिता, दो बेटों समेत चार पर केस दर्ज

पानीपत में खाकी ही सुरक्षित नहीं है। रविदास नगर में झगड़े की सूचना पर पहुंचे किशनपुरा चौकी इंचार्ज और होमगार्ड पर हमला कर दिया। जान से मारने की नीयत से होमगार्ड की गर्दन पर चाकू मारा, चौकी इंचार्ज से हाथापाई की। अन्य लोगों के आने पर आरोपी मौके से भाग गए। होमगार्ड की शिकायत पर पिता और दो बेटों समेत चार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। अभी किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

चांदनी बाग थाना क्षेत्र की किशनपुरा चौकी में सोमवार देर शाम रविदास नगर में झगड़े की सूचना मिली। जिस पर चौकी इंचार्ज SI रणबीर सिंह और होमगार्ड मोहित मौके पर पहुंचे। जहां अंग्रेज सिंह और गुलाब सिंह के पक्ष के बीच झगड़ा हुआ था। चौकी इंचार्ज अंग्रेज सिंह से झगड़े के संबंध में पूछताछ करने लगे।

आरोप है कि तभी गुलाब उसके बेटे सचिन व राहुल और साथी इरफान वहां पहुंचे और पुलिस के साथ गाली-गलौज करने लगे। सचिन ने चाकू लेकर मोहित की गर्दन पर वार कर दिया। इससे वह घायल हो गया। बाकी ने भी लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया। शोर होने पर अन्य लोग वहां पहुंचे तो आरोपी जान से मारने की धमकी देकर भाग निकले।

पुलिस और पीड़ित, दोनों ने दर्ज कराया है केस
चौकी इंचार्ज SI रणबीर सिंह ने बताया कि 100 और 1091 पर शिकायत के बाद उन्हें सूचना दी गई थी। मौके पर उन्हें अंग्रेज सिंह मिला। उससे जानकारी लेने के दौरान ही आरोपियों ने हमला कर दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपियों ने अंग्रेज सिंह के परिवार के साथ मारपीट करने के साथ महिलाओं के कपड़े फाड़े हैं।

आरोपी बोले- हिमायती बनने का सिखाएंगे सबक
घायल मोहित ने बताया कि चौकी इंचार्ज को अंग्रेज सिंह से बात करता देख गुलाब पक्ष तैश में आ गया। वहां पहुंचते ही बोला कि आज पुलिस को अंग्रेज सिंह का हिमायती बनने का सबक सिखाएंगे और हमला कर दिया।

