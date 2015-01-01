पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:पानीपत में भीषण सड़क हादसा, दो बच्चों समेत तीन की मौत, 8 घायल

पानीपत के समालखा में हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त पिकअल, इसी में सवार के छत्तीसगढ़ के लोग।
  • समालखा के पट्‌टी कल्याणा के पास हुआ हादसा, खड़े ट्रक से भिड़ गया पिकअप
  • मृतक और घायल सभी छत्तीसगढ़ के रहने वाले, घायलों को कराया भर्ती

पानीपत के समालखा में हाईवे पर बुधवार सुबह 5 बजे भीषण सड़क हादसे में छह और 12 वर्ष के दो बच्चों समेत तीन की मौत हो गई। जबकि आठ अन्य घायल हुए। मृतक और घायल सभी छत्तीसगढ़ के अलग-अलग गांवों के हैं।

समालखा के पट्‌टी कल्याणा स्थित रिलाइंस पेट्रोल पंप के पास बुधवार सुबह दिल्ली की ओर जा रही पिकअप खड़े ट्रक में घुस गया। टक्कर के बाद मौके पर चीख-पुकार मच गई। धमाके की आवाज सुन आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। लोगों ने घायलों को पिकअप से बाहर निकाला। जिसमें आगे बैठे 6 साल के किलेश, 12 साल के योगेश और अर्जुन निराला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

जबकि इंदू, जानकी देवी, पुनीता, लालूराम, अर्जुन, इतजार सिंह, नंदनी और बच्चन लाल घायल हुए। मौके पर पहुंच पुलिस ने मृतकों के शवों को समालखा के सरकारी अस्पताल में रखवाया गया और घायलों को पानीपत सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां से सभी घायलों को रोहतक PGI रेफर कर दिया गया है।

