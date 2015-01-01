पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कब्जों पर कार्रवाई:एचएसवीपी की जमीन पर बनी हैदराबादी श्मशान समिति की 22 अवैध दुकानें तोड़ीं, रोहिता बोलीं- सीएम के भरोसे के बाद भी धोखा हुआ

पानीपत17 मिनट पहले
हैदराबादी देवपुरी श्मशान समिति की अवैध दुकानों को तोड़ती एचएसवीपी की जेसीबी।
  • हाईकोर्ट में केस हार गई थी हैदराबादी देवपुरी श्मशान समिति, कोविड के कारण सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अब तक तारीख नहीं मिली
  • पूर्व मेयर भूपेंद्र सिंह पर केस दर्ज होने और पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा प्रकरण के बाद कोई भी नहीं आया कार्रवाई रुकवाने के लिए

सेक्टर-11 एंजल मॉल के पीछे स्थित हैदराबादी देवपुरी श्मशान समिति की देवपुरी रोड के साथ बनाई विवादित 22 दुकानें मंगलवार को तोड़ दी गईं। भारी पुलिस बल की मौजूदगी में हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) की टीम ने कार्रवाई की। जेसीबी से मजबूत छत नहीं तोड़ सके तो सभी दुकानों के शटर उखाड़ दिए। फिर, शटर तोड़कर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पर उठाने लगे तो लोगों ने कहा कि श्मशान में तो लोग देने आते हैं।

यह सुनने के बाद कबाड़ छोड़कर टीम रवाना हो गई। हाईकोर्ट में केस हारने के बाद समिति सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी गई थी। लेकिन कोविड के कारण सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अब तक तारीख नहीं मिल पाई थी। हाईकोर्ट के दबाव में एचएसवीपी ने मंगलवार को कार्रवाई की। हैदराबाद बिरादरी से आने वाली भाजपा की पूर्व विधायक रोहिता रेवड़ी ने इसे समाज के साथ धोखा बताया। कहा कि- मुख्यमंत्री ने खुद समिति के लोगों को कलेक्टर रेट पर जमीन देने का भरोसा दिया था। बावजूद, इसके बेकार पड़ी जमीन पर बनाई दुकानें तोड़ दी। 2016 की जनवरी-फरवरी में समिति ने विधायक रोहिता रेवड़ी के संरक्षण में दुकानें बनाई थीं।

गरीबों को प्लॉट देने के लिए खाली छोड़ी गई थी जमीन

जो दुकानें आज तोड़ी गई। कभी वहां पर बच्चों को दफनाया जाता था। यह हैदराबादी श्मशान के साथ लगती थी, इसलिए समिति ने अपनी आय बढ़ाने के लिए राजनेताओं के प्रभाव में आकर बिना नक्शा पास कराए दुकानें बना लीं। पदाधिकारियों ने यह नहीं देखा कि जमीन का स्वामित्व किसके पास है। किराए से एक अस्पताल बनाने के साथ ही गरीबों के दाह संस्कार में मदद की प्लानिंग थी। आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता पीपी कपूर ने 4 जुलाई 2016 को लोकायुक्त कोर्ट में शिकायत कर दी। जांच में पता चला कि यह जमीन गरीबों को प्लॉट देने के लिए खाली छोड़ी गई थी। जांच के आधार पर लोकायुक्त ने इसमें अफसरों की लापरवाही तय कर कार्रवाई के आदेश तक दे दिए थे।

डीटीपी ने दर्ज करवाया था भूपेंद्र पर मामला

सनौली रोड मार्बल मार्केट में डीटीपी की तोड़फोड़ मामले में पूर्व मेयर भूपेंद सिंह पर केस दर्ज हुआ। पटाखे बेचने को लेकर जिस तरह से पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा से जुड़ा हाई प्रोफाइल प्रकरण हुआ, जिसमें पूर्व पार्षद की जान चली गई। इन दो घटनाओं के बाद यह जानते हुए भी कि समिति इन दुकानों से मिले पैसे को जनकल्याण में ही लगती, कोई भी राजनेता समिति की दुकानों को बचाने आगे नहीं आया।

कलेक्टर रेट पर जमीन मांगने सीएम मनोहरलाल के पास गई थी समिति

पूर्व विधायक रोहिता रेवड़ी के साथ समिति के पदाधिकारी सीएम मनोहरलाल के दरबार में पहुंचे थे। समिति के प्रधान गोबिंद जुनेजा और रोहिता रेवड़ी ने दावा किया है कि सीएम ने कलेक्टर रेट पर जमीन समिति को देने का भरोसा दिया, लेकिन जमीन अलॉट नहीं हो सकी। समाज के लोगों का कहना है कि अगर वहां पर बच्चों को दफनाने के लिए ही जगह छूटी रहती तो कोई देखने तक नहीं आता। हैदराबादी श्मशान के मुख्य सेवादार नेभराज आहूजा ने भी दुकान निर्माण को गलत बताया।

ईओ बोले- जल्दी प्लॉट अलॉट करेंगे

एचएसवीपी के ईओ गुलशन सलूजा ने कहा कि हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद कब्जा हटाया गया है। लैंटर मजबूत होने के कारण छत नहीं तोड़ पाए। जल्दी की चारदीवारी कराकर दुकानें अलॉट कराए जाएंगे।

समाज का काम था इसलिए साथ दिया : पूर्व विधायक

हैदराबादी ही नहीं सभी समाज का सम्मिलित काम था, इसलिए साथ दिया था। दुकान बनाकर समिति वाले अपनी जेब में नहीं डालने वाले थे। एचएसवीपी की इतनी जमीनें तो जहां-तहां लोगों ने कब्जा रखा है। सीएम ने कलेक्टर रेट पर जमीन देने का भरोसा दिया था। फिर भी कार्रवाई की गई। यह बिरादरी ही नहीं सभी समाज के साथ धोखा है। -रोहिता रेवड़ी, पूर्व विधायक

