पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही करने वाले पर होगी कार्रवाई:मित्तल मॉल के 150 दुकानदारों की आईडी तैयार प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करवाने के नोटिस थमाए

पानीपत40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

पालिका बाजार स्थित नगर निगम कार्यालय में बुधवार को एडीसी एवं नगर निगम आयुक्त आईएएस डाॅ. मनोज कुमार यादव ने बुधवार को टैक्स ब्रांच टीम के साथ बैठक की। उन्होंने टैक्स ब्रांच से जुड़े सभी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए कि किसी भी शहरवासी की प्रॉपर्टी आईडी तैयार करने में लापरवाही नहीं होनी चाहिए। जिस किसी के भी प्रॉपर्टी बिल गलत हैं, वे ठीक किए जाएं। इस दौरान मित्तल मेगा मॉल में स्थित 150 दुकानों की प्रॉपर्टी आईडी तैयार कर सभी को बिल जमा कराने के नोटिस दिए गए। नगर निगम के अफसरों का कहना है कि प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स की रिवकरी के लिए निगम की टीम गंभीरता से जुटी है।

100 भवन मालिकों से वसूले 1.13 करोड़ रुपए
नगर निगम 20 दिन में शहर के करीब 100 भवन मालिकों को नोटिस जारी कर 9 नवंबर तक 1.13 लाख रुपए वसूल चुका है। इसी के साथ ही मित्तल मेगा मॉल के करीब 80 दुकानदारों की आईडी तैयार की गई। इन समेत अन्य 70 दुकानदारों को मिलाकर 150 को प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा कराने के नोटिस जारी कर किए गए।

सभी दुकानदारों को चेतावनी दी गई है कि तुरंत प्रभाव से बकाया प्रॉपर्टी की राशि को निगम में जमा करवाएं। एडीसी एवं आयुक्त डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने सभी कर्मचारियों को बारी-बारी बुला उनकी समस्याएं भी सुनी। काम करने में किस प्रकार की परेशानी आ रही है, उन्हें भी समझा। साथ ही सभी को निर्देश भी दिए कि अब काम में किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही नहीं होनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें